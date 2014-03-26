(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Robin Respaut
NEW YORK, March 26 Amanda Alexander always
wanted to adopt. In 2008, when her adoption agency sent a
picture of a Russian girl who was available, Amanda fell in
love.
The girl was almost 2, and the agency warned that she had a
"developmental and speech delay." Two years later, an American
doctor also diagnosed the girl with fetal alcohol syndrome and
severe attachment disorders.
Now 7 years old, Alexander says, the girl has attacked her
mother and classmates and tried to cut out her tongue with
scissors. In the last three years, she has been hospitalized
nine times for psychiatric care.
The Alexanders sought help from schools, social workers and
other parents. But they found there is little assistance
available for parents of international adoptees, particularly
when children have severe trauma and emotional problems.
Their situation reflects a quandary faced by adoptive
parents across the United States. With high hopes and often at
great expense, families have adopted needy boys and girls from
orphanages overseas, only to realize after returning to America
that the children have behavioral or psychiatric problems that
hadn't been diagnosed or disclosed.
Many parents are unprepared to handle the problems. Their
adoption agencies often won't help. And neither will the U.S.
government. Amanda Alexander left a job in management to devote
time to her daughter. The Alexanders traveled from Seattle to
Virginia to meet specialists, amassed enormous medical bills and
moved to a different state to get better care for her.
In September, a Reuters investigation revealed how some
desperate parents have turned to Internet groups to seek new
homes for children they regret adopting. [reut.rs/1erHH03
] The practice is called "re-homing," and the online bulletin
boards enable parents to advertise children and arrange custody
transfers that bypass government oversight.
In response to the news agency's findings, state and federal
lawmakers are seeking measures aimed at stopping re-homing, and
Russia and other nations are calling on the United States to
account for what has become of international adoptees. Since the
late 1990s, Americans have adopted about 243,000 children from
other countries, but no authority tracks what happens after
those children arrive in the United States.
The Alexanders say giving their daughter to a stranger they
met online would have been unthinkable. "It's not something that
we would ever do," Amanda Alexander says.
But for parents who hold onto a troubled international
adoptee, the way ahead can be grueling. Reuters interviewed
about two dozen families with troubled children adopted abroad.
They described how their children molested siblings, tried to
crash their cars, pulled knives on them, killed or tortured
animals, or took weapons to school. Many of the parents did not
want their names to be published, in part because they say they
worry about stigmatizing their families.
Amanda Alexander, 34, decided to speak publicly. "It has
been really hard," she says. "It's completely changed our lives
in every way."
'LEAP OF FAITH'
In 2008, the Alexanders made three trips to Russia. There,
eight doctors evaluated the parents-in-waiting to see if they
would be fitting caretakers. The Russian physicians listened to
their hearts with stethoscopes, inquired about drug and alcohol
use, even asked about their greatest fears. The exam seemed
somewhat staged to the Alexanders, who say the doctors asked
them to pay $800 each for the service. They obliged.
The trips were required to complete the adoption. On each
journey, the Alexanders learned a little more about the toddler
they hoped to take home. On the second visit to Russia, they
recall learning that the girl had a heart condition; on the
third, they discovered she also had been diagnosed with cerebral
palsy.
Amanda Alexander says she requested all of the girl's
Russian medical records but was told by the adoption agency,
European Adoption Consultants, Inc. that she would receive them
on the final trip to Russia. When she did get the records, they
were in Russian and contained references to conditions including
cerebral palsy and a heart issue that were not mentioned in the
English paperwork that the Alexanders had initially received.
An attorney representing European Adoption Consultants,
citing confidentiality agreements, said the agency could not
comment on specific cases but that parents typically receive the
full medical information from orphanages earlier in the adoption
process.
After the family brought their daughter to her new home in
Tennessee, the family took the girl for a battery of tests by
American doctors. They discovered her heart condition was a
benign murmur, and the cerebral palsy was mild. But the girl's
behavior was odd. She was hyperactive and would hit her head
against her crib.
Doctors initially diagnosed her with ADHD. It would be
another two years before Amanda learned that the girl had all
the characteristics of fetal alcohol syndrome, along with child
trauma and severe attachment disorders.
The Ohio-based adoption agency also offered no training and
little information about the possibility of attachment issues,
stating only that these were rare, the Alexanders say. Instead,
the agency offered advice about travelling to the Moscow airport
and how to declare money. The couple says they took it upon
themselves to buy and read adoption and parenting books to
prepare.
The executive director of European Adoption Consultants,
Margaret Cole, said that training is part of the homestudy
requirements, and the training includes "all the elements of
parenting and adopting." Cole did not respond to further
requests to comment.
International standards recommend - and will soon require --
that adoption agencies provide 10 hours of training for parents
seeking to adopt overseas. That's not nearly enough, parents and
adoption experts say.
The Alexanders say they would have proceeded with the
adoption if they had known more about their daughter's eventual
diagnoses, but would have prepared differently.
"I took a leap of faith and said, 'I want her,'" Amanda
Alexander says. "She was meant to be ours."
SWEET BUT VIOLENT
When the girl was age 4, the Alexanders placed her in a
pre-kindergarten program. She received private speech and
language tutoring, but the school determined she was not
eligible for a specialized program.
The girl was volatile. She could be sweet and spunky, then
become physically destructive without warning. She attacked
other students at school. Doctors prescribed medicine. Still,
Amanda regularly received frantic calls at work about the girl's
behavior.
When the girl threatened to kill a classmate, her
pediatrician recommended a psychiatric hospital. It would be the
girl's first of nine hospitalizations in the next three years.
With each psychiatric stay, the girl's medications would be
tweaked to stabilize her mood, with limited effect. Once, she
hit her mother in the head, sending her to the emergency room.
Amanda quit her job in management at a government-owned electric
utility to stay with her.
After school, the girl would sometimes try to bolt in front
of cars or sit screaming in the parking lot before Amanda could
get her home. Medical records show the girl poked herself with
safety pins, hit herself in the stomach, and spread feces on
herself and on her bedroom walls. She told doctors that she saw
big black monsters in her room, and giggled as she talked about
it.
Throughout this, the Alexanders' relationship with their
adoption agency deteriorated.
At first, the family happily sent the agency pictures of
their daughter, attended an adoption reunion, and spoke with
waiting parents about their experience.
As the girl's behavior became more difficult to manage, the
agency's social worker suggested the Alexanders wait for their
daughter to adjust and recommended parenting books, Amanda says.
"It wasn't that we were being impatient in waiting for her
to adjust," Alexander says. "We had read those books before we
adopted. They hadn't helped us."
The Alexanders estimated they paid approximately $60,000 to
adopt the girl, including travel to Russia and documentation
expenses. Three years after the adoption was completed, the
family asked the agency to help cover the girl's medical
expenses. The Alexanders say the agency's director responded by
offering to throw a bake sale.
European Adoption Consultants director Cole did not respond
to requests for comment.
A lack of post-adoption support by adoption agencies is
common, says Julie Beem, executive director of Attachment &
Trauma Network Inc, a parent-led organization that supports
families of traumatized children. "There is not a lot of
post-adoptive follow-up that happens," she says. "If there is,
it's passing a report to the sending countries. It's often very
formalized and perfunctory."
One solution would be for the State Department to require
accredited agencies to give families access to a mental health
professional who is experienced at handling adoptions, says
Kathleen Strottman, executive director of the Congressional
Coalition on Adoption Institute, a Washington-based non-profit.
ENORMOUS BILLS
By the time the Alexanders' daughter was 6, she had gone
through four schools. Her kindergarten teacher was afraid she
would hurt other students. At home, the girl's behavior strained
the Alexanders' marriage and their finances. Even with
comprehensive private insurance, the family racked up almost
$80,000 in 2011 alone in uncovered medical costs for the girl,
Alexander says.
Last spring, a hospital discharged the girl from its
psychiatric ward. The family was still in the parking lot when
she told her parents she wanted to kill them with a knife. The
hospital recommended that the Alexanders find the girl long-term
psychiatric residential care.
In a letter outlining why the girl should be admitted to
residential treatment, her therapist wrote, "In spite of all of
the often insurmountable problems this family is experiencing,
they continue to love [their daughter] and attempt to do what is
best for her. This family is not living their life, they are
merely existing."
Residential treatment can cost upwards of $250,000 a year,
an expense not typically covered by private insurance. In the
foster-care system, which handles children born in the United
States, adoptees are enrolled in Medicaid and often are awarded
subsidies to help pay for treatments. Internationally adopted
children usually aren't covered by these safeguards.
"Families don't know where to turn," said Melanie
Chung-Sherman, an adoption consultant in Texas. Child
psychologists and counselors are abundant, she says, but it can
be difficult to find specialists in adoption issues such as
child trauma, fetal alcohol syndrome, and attachment disorders.
The Supporting Adoptive Families Act, proposed by U.S. Sen.
Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), would boost assistance for adoptive
families through training, counseling, and parent groups. States
would be encouraged to beef up adoption support programs through
existing funds.
In summer 2012, the Alexanders moved from Tennessee to
Georgia. There, they applied for a special state program that
allowed the Alexanders to bypass Medicaid income restrictions
and enroll their daughter based on her disability. The program,
called the Katie Beckett Waiver, is designed to allow families
to provide home-based care for their disabled children.
The following year, they placed their daughter in a
residential treatment facility near Atlanta for five months.
'WORTH IT'
Since returning from treatment in November, the Alexanders
say, the girl is calmer. She still rages when she comes home
from school, but her behavior is more manageable.
The family also hired a lawyer to convince the school
district to place their daughter in a specialized classroom.
Amanda works two jobs from home to help ease the financial
burden on the family.
This month, the Alexanders joined their daughter at a
weeklong camp that specializes in helping children cope with
attachment issues.
"She's worth it. She is just a little girl. She didn't ask
for any of this," says Amanda. "She has so much potential. She
just needs to heal, so she can reach it."
(Reporting By Robin Respaut. Editing by Blake Morrison)