(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Megan Twohey
MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 21 On an Internet forum
where parents sought takers for adopted children they no longer
wanted, a teenager from Haiti was offered more frequently than
any other girl.
Starting at age 14, Nita Dittenber was passed among four
families over two years through a practice called "private
re-homing."
In September, Reuters exposed an underground market in which
desperate parents use online bulletin boards to offer adoptees
to strangers, often illegally and with no government oversight.
[reut.rs/1erHH03] The Internet forums, including the
Yahoo group where Nita was advertised, can enable abusers to
acquire children easily; in one case, a pedophile in Illinois
took home a 10-year-old boy hours after an ad for the child was
posted online.
In the last home where Nita was sent, re-homing served a
different purpose, Ohio prosecutors contend. They say it was
used to silence Nita and another girl in an effort to conceal
the repeated sexual abuse of children.
For 17 months - from early 2011 until July 2012 - Nita lived
in the Ohio city of Marysville with Jean Paul and Emily Kruse.
Jean Paul was an information-technology specialist with the Ohio
National Guard. Emily was a stay-at-home mother. The Kruses were
the fourth family to take custody of her in America.
Not long after she was sent there, Nita says, the younger
Kruse children told her they were being molested by Jean Paul.
Nita says she struggled for months over whether to speak up
about the allegations, fearing she'd be thrown out of the house
and sent to yet another set of strangers if she did.
"I didn't want to get passed around anymore," Nita, now 18,
says in an interview.
Months later, according to criminal charges filed in Union
County Court here, Emily Kruse abruptly put Nita on a flight
back to her original adoptive parents in Idaho - alone and "with
only the clothes on her back."
The reason: Kruse discovered that Nita had told relatives of
the Kruses about the abuse accusations. Prosecutors say Emily
sent Nita away to ensure the teen "would not be around to answer
questions or participate in the resulting investigation." They
say another girl - an alleged victim of the abuse - was also
threatened by Emily with re-homing unless she wrote a letter
saying her accusations against Jean Paul were "not true."
Jean Paul Kruse, 41, has pleaded not guilty to 17 felony
criminal counts, including raping two of his daughters and
sexually abusing another daughter. He and his attorney didn't
respond to interview requests. Emily Kruse, 36, has pleaded not
guilty to felony charges of obstructing justice and intimidating
a witness. She declined to comment; her attorney did not respond
to questions.
RE-HOMED LIKE A PET
Since the late 1990s, Americans have adopted about 243,000
children from other countries. If the failure rate of
international adoptions is similar to the rate at which domestic
adoptions fail - estimates by the federal government range from
about 10 percent to 25 percent - then more than 24,000 foreign
adoptees are no longer with the parents who brought them to
America.
No government agency tracks what happens to these children
after they reach America, and none monitors how frequently
children are transferred to strangers via the Internet. But on a
single online message board examined by Reuters-a Yahoo group
called Adopting-from-Disruption - a child was offered for
re-homing about once a week during a five-year period. Most of
the children were adopted from overseas. One was Nita.
After Reuters published messages from the Yahoo group,
Nita's adoptive aunt began reading the posts. Reporters had
removed names and other identifying information. But Tammy
Dittenber says she quickly recognized that some of the messages
were about Nita, based on details about her age, nationality and
state of residence.
Tammy says she knew that Nita's adoptive parents - her
in-laws, Tony and Michelle Dittenber - had sent Nita to other
families. But Tammy says she had no idea how until she read the
posts.
"I said, 'Oh my God! All the puzzle pieces are coming into
focus,'" Tammy Dittenber recalls. "I realized she had been
re-homed the way you re-home a pet."
Re-homing a child is easy. No state or federal laws
specifically prohibit it, and state laws that restrict the
advertising and custody transfers of children are often
confusing and rarely spell out criminal sanctions.
An agreement among the 50 U.S. states called the Interstate
Compact on the Placement of Children, or ICPC, is meant to
ensure that child welfare authorities oversee custody transfers,
review prospective parents and account for what happens to
children sent from one state to another. Many law-enforcement
officials - including police who investigated the Kruse case -
have never heard of the compact.
Even so, Ohio state officials say prosecuting the Kruses for
breaching the pact would be futile. "There are no sanctions or
criminal penalties in Ohio for violating the ICPC," said
Benjamin Johnson, a deputy director of the state's Department of
Job and Family Services.
Authorities handling the Kruse cases are now calling for
state measures to address re-homing, and other states have
already taken action in response to the Reuters investigation.
In Illinois, lawmakers held a hearing on the practice, and
Colorado, Florida and Wisconsin are moving forward with bills
aimed at stopping re-homing. "We need to protect kids who are
literally being traded between homes," said Republican state
Rep. Joel Kleefisch, who sponsored the Wisconsin bill. The state
senate passed the measure this week, and it now awaits the
governor's signature. "This legislation puts Wisconsin on the
national forefront of addressing re-homing and attacking it head
on," Kleefisch said.
At the federal level, a group of 18 Republican and
Democratic members of Congress is seeking hearings to "identify
ways to prevent these dangerous practices." Sen. Ron Wyden,
D-Oregon, called for broad action in a letter to Obama
administration officials, writing that it was "stunning" that
"this practice of advertising children, usually over state
borders, does not seem to violate any federal laws."
Yahoo shut down the re-homing groups that Reuters brought to
its attention, and the Illinois attorney general is pressing
Facebook to explain how the social network polices itself.
Reuters found that adoptive parents also were offering unwanted
children there on a private page called Way Stations of Love. In
a Jan. 21 letter responding to the attorney general's inquiries,
Facebook said it had found "no evidence of the type of Pages you
described" but that "if people were discussing the activity in
closed Groups or in private messages, we do not know about those
communications unless they are reported to us."
HOW CAN PEOPLE DO THIS?'
Born Nita Durand and raised in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nita
still speaks with a trace of a Haitian accent. She says her
birth parents were poor and sent her to an orphanage when she
was 9, hoping she would have a better life than they had.
In 2009, Tony and Michelle Dittenber adopted her and brought
her to their home in Nampa, Idaho, just outside Boise. Tony
helps operate a food warehouse. Michelle books flights for an
airline.
Nita was 13 at the time. She became one of nine Dittenber
children, four biological and five adopted, including Nita's
younger biological sister. Each of the adoptees is Haitian.
The Dittenbers and Nita clashed from the start. Nita had
"behavioral issues," Tony Dittenber says. Nita says she thought
the Dittenbers were harsh and treated her unfairly.
After the family tried without success to get help from
social service agencies, Michelle says she turned to the
Internet. She had read offers for children in the online forums.
"My first thought was, 'How can people do this?'" Dittenber
says. "Then as I read through it and read people's stories and
what they'd been through, I understood."
In August 2010, Michelle posted a message on the Yahoo group
Adopting-from-Disruption. Her profile name: idmomofmany.
"I have a 14 year old daughter I adopted from Haiti," she
wrote. "Unfortunately we are needing to find a new family for
her. Where do we start?"
It was the first of several times Michelle offered Nita on
the Yahoo group. In her posts, Michelle portrayed Nita as a
"bully" with an "attitude of entitlement." The girl "lies" and
is "manipulative," she wrote, but "does love little kids very
much" and has "a soft spot for elderly people as well."
Each time they transferred custody of Nita, the Dittenbers
used a notarized power of attorney document stating that Nita
was now in the care of the new family, Tony says. No social
workers or attorneys were involved, he says, and there was no
official vetting of the parents taking in Nita.
Nita says she did not know that she had been advertised on
the sites until her aunt read the Reuters report and told her
about it. "I didn't really know what was going on," Nita says.
"I had no clue about where I was going to live and for how
long."
The first two families to take Nita - one in Ohio, another
in Idaho - sent her back to the Dittenbers.
Then, Nita was sent to the Kruse home in Marysville. It was
her third move in less than a year. She was 15.
'NINE IS ENOUGH?'
It seemed like a good option. Michelle says that the first
Ohio family who'd taken in Nita knew and vouched for the Kruses.
In 2008, the couple also had been profiled in a heartwarming
story distributed by the Ohio National Guard, headlined "Nine is
enough?" The article described how the Kruses happily scrambled
to care for their large family.
At the time, the story said, the Kruses had five biological
children - four from previous marriages - and four adopted
overseas. A photo showed a grinning Jean Paul tickling one of
the adopted children, a girl born in Liberia.
"We wanted a girl because they have it so hard there," the
story quotes him as saying. "They are often raped and molested
from a very young age."
Within weeks of arriving at the Kruse place, Nita alleges,
several young girls in the home told her they were being
sexually abused by Jean Paul. She says she wasn't abused herself
but was terrified to come forward. It took her about nine months
to share the allegations with Emily, she says. When she finally
did, Nita says, Emily accused her of lying and promised to put
her on a plane back to Idaho if she told anyone else.
Nita kept silent for another eight months. "I was like, 'I'm
not about to ruin this one,' " Nita says. The stress of being
sent from family to family was overwhelming, she says: She
suffered an eating disorder and contemplated suicide.
Then, in July 2012, Nita and two of the girls were visiting
with a Kruse family relative. Nita says she recalls feeling glum
that day, burdened by what the young girls were continuing to
tell her. The relative asked her why she looked so down. Nita
told her of the alleged abuse, and then the other girls told
their stories.
The relative took Nita and the girls to see other family
members, Nita says, and they went over the allegations again.
In court documents, authorities describe what happened next:
After learning that the abuse allegations had come to light,
Emily picked up Nita at a local hospital where the teen was
working as a volunteer. Emily then took Nita directly to the
nearby airport in Columbus.
Emily "did not tell the child where she was going and did
not permit her to pack her clothing or other belongings,"
prosecutors allege in court documents. At the airport, they say,
she ordered Nita to get on a flight to Boise so that the girl
couldn't be questioned in any investigation of Jean Paul. The
move was so abrupt, they allege, that Emily didn't give the
Dittenbers advance notice that Nita was heading back to Idaho.
The Dittenbers were away on vacation at the time, so they
asked Tony's brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Tammy
Dittenber, to pick up Nita. When Nita walked off the plane, she
"looked lost and really confused," Tammy wrote in a police
statement as part of the Kruse criminal cases. "She said she
had nothing. No suitcase, duffle bag, carry on, nothing."
Almost immediately, Michelle Dittenber again began offering
Nita for re-homing.
In a July 24, 2012, post on the Yahoo group, Michelle blamed
Nita for the rupture with the Kruses.
"The last straw with the last family was her making
allegations that the dad in the family was sexually molesting
all the kids but her," Michelle wrote. "I would love to be done
with her permanently."
Soon, however, child welfare workers and police began to
investigate the Kruses. In August 2012, 10 children were removed
from their home.
Later that summer, police in Nampa, Idaho, interviewed Nita
as part of the investigation. Sgt. Don Peck says he never looked
into how Nita came to live with the Kruses. He says he had no
reason to believe her custody transfer was improper, despite an
Idaho state law that prohibits anyone without a state license
from advertising children for adoptions.
Jean Paul Kruse is scheduled for trial in May; Emily Kruse
is scheduled for trial in July. The two no longer live together,
and some of the couple's children have been returned to Emily's
care.
'HEART TO HEART'
Eventually, the Dittenbers sent Nita to Mercy Ministries, a
Nashville residential treatment center for troubled girls.
In December, Nita received a certificate for completing the
program. In her eight months at Mercy Ministries, she says, she
recovered from her eating disorder and regained a sense of
self-worth, making friends and bonding with staff.
Michelle, who says she now regrets her decisions to re-home
Nita, traveled to Nashville for the graduation ceremony. For the
first time, Michelle discussed with Nita how she had used the
Internet to seek new families for her.
"I was like, I do understand that you needed helpbut there
could have been murderers or killers," Nita says. "You don't
know those people. I could have been dead."
Michelle says she told Nita that "she always has the option
to come back home" to Idaho.
Nita has no such plans. Today, she is living outside
Nashville with Sandra Booker, a nurse she met through church.
With Booker's help, Nita intends to finish her education and
"focus on the future." Her ambition, she says, is to return to
Haiti and work with orphans.
(Additional reporting by Blake Morrison. Edited by Blake
Morrison and Michael Williams)