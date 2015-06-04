WASHINGTON, June 4 David Melcher, a retired U.S. Army officer and former chief executive officer of Exelis, will lead the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), the largest U.S. trade group for the sector, it said on Thursday.

Melcher left Exelis at the end of May, when Harris Corp finalized its acquisition of the company.

Melcher, who will become president and CEO of AIA, succeeds Marian Blakey, who headed the organization for nearly eight years. Blakey was named to head the U.S. unit of Britain's Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc in February.

AIA Chairman David Joyce, who is president and CEO of GE Aviation, a unit of General Electric Co, called Melcher an "exceptional leader" for AIA as it continues to champion the aerospace and defense industry.

Melcher underscored the need for investment and innovation to maintain the aerospace industry's role as the largest U.S. net exporter and one of the biggest contributors to the annual U.S. gross domestic product.

Melcher joined ITT Corp after 32 years in the U.S. Army, and then guided the company's spinoff of its defense business as a separate company named Exelis in October 2011. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)