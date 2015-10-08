(Corrects owner of UFC Aerospace)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 8 An aerospace supply chain
manager now owned by KLX Inc and its former president
have agreed to pay $20 million to resolve U.S. government claims
that it misrepresented itself as a woman-owned small business in
order to obtain defense contracts.
The settlement between the U.S. Justice Department, UFC
Aerospace LLC and the company's former president, Douglas Davis,
was disclosed in court papers filed in federal court in
Manhattan on Thursday.
The settlement came just days after the Justice Department
intervened on Monday in a whistleblower lawsuit filed under seal
in 2012, accusing the company of engaging in fraudulent conduct
that violated the Small Business Act.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said that the law
"serves the important purpose of increasing legitimate
participation by woman-owned businesses, and when business
owners engage in fraud that undermines this purpose, they need
to be held to account."
As part of the settlement, UFC, which is now owned by KLX,
and Davis admitted the company was never a woman-owned small
business, Bharara said.
A lawyer for UFC declined comment. Davis' lawyer did not
respond to to requests for comment.
Under a federal law passed in 2000 targeting gender
representation contracting, a company had to be 51 percent owned
by women and be managed and controlled by women in order to
constitute a woman-owned small business.
According to the lawsuit, UFC in 2001 began claiming to be
women-owned by listing two female members of the Davis family as
the majority owners of UFC's stock in their roles as trustees to
two trusts and by saying both were company officers.
But the lawsuit said those claims were false. While the
trusts listed the women as lifetime beneficiaries, documents
made clear their role was "limited as best," the lawsuit said.
The trusts were established by John Davis, UFC's former
chief executive who died in 2005, and Douglas Davis, its former
president, both of whom exercised control and ownership over the
company, the lawsuit said.
While misrepresenting itself as women-owned, UFC earned $30
million from one government contractor and $18 million from
another, according to the lawsuit.
The case originated as a whistleblower lawsuit filed by
Texas resident Sharon Shadic, who will receive $3.6 million as
her share of the settlement. Her lawyer did not respond to a
call seeking comment.
The case is U.S. v. UFC Aerospace LLC, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-2594.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby
and Christian Plumb)