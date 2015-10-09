(Corrects name of defense lawyer in last paragraph to Michael Richardson from Thomas Schulz)

By Nate Raymond

NEW YORK Oct 8 An aerospace supply chain manager now owned by KLX Inc and its former president have reached a $20 million settlement resolving U.S. government claims that it misrepresented itself as a woman-owned small business in order to obtain defense contracts.

The settlement with UFC Aerospace LLC and the company's former president, Douglas Davis, was announced by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on Thursday.

Davis, who was a UFC owner prior to selling the company in 2012 and during the period at issue in the case, is "contributing 99 percent of the financial value of the settlement," said Adam Siegal, a lawyer for the company.

Davis' lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

The settlement came after Bharara's office intervened on Monday in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2012, accusing the company of engaging in fraudulent conduct that violated the Small Business Act.

Bharara said that the law "serves the important purpose of increasing legitimate participation by woman-owned businesses, and when business owners engage in fraud that undermines this purpose, they need to be held to account."

As part of the settlement, UFC, now owned by KLX, and Davis admitted the company was never a woman-owned small business, Bharara said.

Under a law passed in 2000 targeting gender representation contracting, a company had to be 51 percent owned by women and be managed and controlled by women in order to constitute a woman-owned small business.

According to the lawsuit, UFC in 2001 began claiming to be women-owned by listing the wives of John Davis, UFC's former chief executive, and Douglas Davis, its former president, as the majority owners of UFC's stock in their roles as trustees to two trusts and by saying both were company officers.

But the lawsuit said those claims were false. While the trusts listed wives as lifetime beneficiaries, documents made clear their role was "limited as best," the lawsuit said.

The trusts were established by John Davis, who died in 2005, and Douglas Davis, both of whom exercised control and ownership over the company, the lawsuit said.

While misrepresenting itself as women-owned, UFC earned $30 million from one government contractor and $18 million from another, according to the lawsuit.

The case originated as a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee in Texas, Sharon Shadic, who will receive $3.6 million as her share of the settlement. Michael Richardson, Shadic's lawyer, said she is "pleased with the outcome."

The case is U.S. v. UFC Aerospace LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-2594. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb and Tom Brown)