WASHINGTON, July 30 Costly U.S. efforts to build
major infrastructure projects in Afghanistan are running far
behind schedule, and may fall short of counter-insurgency goals
central to the U.S. military campaign there, a government
watchdog warned on Monday.
Almost $400 million in power grid, roads and other
construction projects from fiscal 2011 "may not achieve the
desired COIN effects," the Special Inspector General for
Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said.
The COIN acronym refers to the military strategy, credited
with helping turn around the war in Iraq, that is now a mainstay
of the Pentagon's bid to weaken the Afghan Taliban. With the
strategy, the counter-insurgency campaign depends on winning the
local populace's backing, turning it away from insurgents.
"In some instances, these projects may result in adverse
COIN effects because they create an expectations gap among the
affected population or lack citizen support," the inspector
general said of activities under the Afghanistan Infrastructure
Project, jointly backed by the Defense and State departments and
carried out by the U.S. Agency for International Development.
SIGAR found that procurement and funding delays - from many
sources including poor security, personnel changes, faulty cost
estimates and slow transfer of funds between government agencies
- had put five of seven projects from fiscal 2011 six to fifteen
months behind schedule.
"And most projects may not achieve desired COIN benefits for
several years," SIGAR said.
The report comes as the Obama administration pushes ahead
with its gradual exit from Afghanistan, where the Taliban
remains a dire threat after more than a decade of U.S. and NATO
efforts to defeat it.
Equally daunting, as NATO nations plan the removal of most
troops by the end of 2014, is the challenge of making sure that
billions of dollars in aid since 2001 makes a permanent,
positive mark.
While donor nations are pledging to give $16 billion in
development aid through 2015, annual Western assistance is
already shrinking. U.S. assistance peaked in 2010.
The Afghanistan Infrastructure Project, or AIP, is a U.S.
effort to provide better roads, power grids and water supplies
for Afghans, in part to erode support for the Taliban and its
allies, who have deep roots in much of the Afghan south and
east.
The report also found that the projects could remain
uncompleted or fall into disrepair because officials had not
properly arranged for future maintenance and funding, or because
they planned to rely on Afghan government agencies of
"questionable capacity."
"The success and viability of many ... projects hinge, in
part, on unidentified, unfunded infrastructure projects and the
successful, timely completion of other projects that the U.S.
government has been unable to complete for more than 7 years,"
SIGAR said.
Widespread public corruption remains a major concern in
Afghanistan even as President Hamid Karzai promises outside
donors he will crack down on fraud.
In its response, the Defense Department said that SIGAR's
study revealed "a clear lack of understanding of U.S.
counterinsurgency doctrine" and failed to note that Afghans
might rally around a building project long before it was
finished.
"Clearly, if dashed hopes can produce adverse effects, then
that very hope produces positive COIN effects in advance of
project implementation," it said.