By Missy Ryan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The Obama administration is
considering ways to ensure future financial assistance for
Afghanistan after U.S. lawmakers halved development aid to the
country.
In a massive spending bill signed into law on Friday by
President Barack Obama, lawmakers provided $1.12 billion to
Afghanistan for fiscal 2014 for overall civilian assistance, a
50 percent reduction from the previous fiscal year. It was still
unclear, however, how much aid the country would actually
receive for 2014.
U.S. officials said they were looking at the details of the
bill, and would also explore if they could use unspent money
from the previous year or from elsewhere in the budget to
increase the amount of funding for Afghanistan.
"While overall levels for the major civilian assistance
accounts have been reduced, the bill itself does not include any
specific cap for Afghanistan," an official at the U.S. Agency
for International Development (USAID) said on condition of
anonymity.
"Over the next few months, we will finalize bilateral
assistance totals for the fiscal year," using a summary that
accompanied the legislation as a guide, the official said.
The summary also suggests that USAID and the State
Department could supplement the $1.12 billion with unspent funds
from fiscal 2013, but it was not immediately clear how much
flexibility that might give them.
"While everyone was expecting a cut, no one was expecting it
to be 50 percent. That sets a dangerous precedent that might be
hard to reverse in coming years," said Andrew Wilder, who
directs Afghanistan and Pakistan programs at the U.S. Institute
of Peace and spent years working in the region.
USAID, which along with the State Department administers
development and assistance programs overseas, had asked for
$1.67 billion for Afghanistan in the administration's budget
request for fiscal 2014. The overall aid request for fiscal 2014
for Afghanistan was $2.19 billion, according to U.S. officials.
A major cut in U.S. assistance could endanger plans to
continue health, education, farming and other aid programs in
the desperately poor country. It could also stoke uncertainty as
the United States and other NATO countries move to end their
long war in Afghanistan, and as Washington seeks an agreement
that would permit some U.S. forces to stay there beyond 2014.
The reduction sends a signal to other donor nations, which
gathered in Tokyo in 2012 to announce their intentions to
provide aid to Afghanistan for years to come. While the United
States did not pledge a specific amount for future aid, it
promised to seek aid near current levels of just over $2 billion
at least through 2015.
Wilder said the administration may not be able to provide
much more than the $1.12 billion that lawmakers earmarked for
Afghanistan, at least in part because levels of global civilian
aid have already been set. "I think (the administration) might
be trying to put a brave face on things because they don't want
to alarm Afghans," Wilder said.
The sharp reduction in aid reflects frustration in Congress
with State and USAID's management of assistance to Afghanistan,
and with the Afghan government itself. Aid programs have been
plagued by reports of waste and fraud since 2001.
Administration officials have been unusually candid in
voicing their frustration with Afghan President Hamid Karzai,
who has refused to sign a bilateral agreement that would enable
the United States to keep a modest force in Afghanistan beyond
this year, even after Afghan elders approved the deal.
"U.S. policymakers should be careful not to punish the
Afghan people, or undermine U.S. strategic interests in
Afghanistan, based on their frustrations with an Afghan
president who should be stepping down following presidential
elections in less than three months," Wilder said.
National elections in April could bring Afghanistan a new
leader for the first time since 2001.
U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern that oversight of U.S.
assistance would become even more difficult as troops withdraw,
and if security further deteriorates.
In the same bill, in response to those concerns, lawmakers
provided funding for the inspector general offices at State and
USAID and for the office of the Special Inspector General for
Afghanistan (SIGAR) at the level requested by the
administration.
The inspector general offices at the State Department and
USAID and SIGAR conduct reviews of U.S.-funded programs
overseas, with the goal of ensuring U.S. taxpayers' money is not
misspent.
