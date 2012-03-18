WASHINGTON Afghanistan's ambassador to the United States said o n S unday "the bigger picture" of the U.S.-Afghan relationship should not be overshadowed by a massacre of civilians and a Koran-burning incident linked to American soldiers.

Ambassador Eklil Hakimi, interviewed on CNN's "State of the Union" program, said Afghan President Hamid Karzai was committed to working with the United States, despite his recent harsh comments.

"Our president is doing what any legitimate president would do," Hakimi said. "He is reflecting whatever our people are saying. The situation there, especially with these very tragic incidents, is not that easy. ... Sometimes in the media they are putting that out of context but other than that, he is committed to this relationship."

After a U.S. soldier was accused of killing 16 Afghan civilians a week ago, and other soldiers accidentally burned Korans last month, Karzai and his government were quoted as saying Americans in his country were "demons" who had committed "Satanic acts."

"Let's not forget the bigger picture," Hakimi said. "We are an ally in a war against terror and we are an ally to make Afghanistan a safe place, not allow terrorist groups to use Afghanistan as base ...

"Having said that, we have a strategic partnership and now we are working on another partnership to define our relationship for the years to come."

Hakimi described the U.S.-Afghanistan relationship as "a bumpy road" but said he trusted the United States to properly handle the case of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Robert Bales, who was flown to the United States and placed in solitary confinement at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, implicated in the civilian massacre.

"The bigger picture is more important," Hakimi said. "We should manage it in a way that will not deter us from our main objectives."

U.S. troops have been in Afghanistan since leading an international coalition to oust the Taliban government in response to al Qaeda's September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. Most combat troops are now scheduled to leave the country by the end of 2014.

Bales, who was in his fourth tour of combat duty, was to be held in solitary confinement in the United States while under investigation. One of his attorneys said Bales probably would be charged soon and was expected to face a military trial.

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Eric Walsh)