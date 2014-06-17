By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO, June 17
SAN ANTONIO, June 17 U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe
Bergdahl, who spent five years as a Taliban prisoner of war
before being released last month, was being informed of the
media attention surrounding his return as he recovers at a
military hospital, the Army said on Tuesday.
Bergdahl arrived in the predawn hours of Friday at Brooke
Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, on a military flight
from Germany, dogged by questions surrounding his disappearance
from a U.S. Army post in Afghanistan and the deal the Obama
administration reached to free him.
"He is gradually being provided media coverage about him,"
Colonel Hans Bush, a reintegration mission spokesman for U.S.
Army South, said in a brief statement.
"He has acclimated to his time change from Germany. He is
eating and sleeping on a routine schedule. His debriefings and
medical care continue," Bush said.
The U.S. military said on Monday it had begun an
investigation into Bergdahl's 2009 disappearance in Afghanistan,
with no time set for its completion.
While the Army also gave little information about Bergdahl's
health and emotional state, officials said they were pleased
with his physical state on arrival.
The military hospital in San Antonio where Bergdahl has been
receiving what the Army calls "reintegration" treatment has
teams of specialists and has been helping returning prisoners of
war for decades.
Bergdahl was handed over to U.S. forces in Afghanistan on
May 31 in exchange for five Taliban leaders held at the
Guantanamo prison in Cuba. His release initially sparked a wave
of support that was quickly overshadowed by a political uproar
over the freeing of the senior Taliban members.
Lawmakers criticized the Obama administration for failing to
give them 30 days' notice before transferring prisoners from
Guantanamo as required by law. Some charged that in making the
exchange, the administration had effectively violated its policy
against negotiating with terrorists.
Some of Bergdahl's former comrades in Afghanistan alleged he
had deserted when he walked away from his post, in circumstances
that are unclear, and was later captured.
