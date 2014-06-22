June 22 U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who
spent five years as a Taliban prisoner of war before being
released last month, has been discharged from a military
hospital in Texas and will continue treatment as an outpatient,
the Army said Sunday.
Bergdahl was transferred from Brooke Army Medical Center in
San Antonio, Texas, to the nearby Joint Base San Antonio-Fort
Sam Houston, said Army spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Carol
McClelland.
"It's a sign of progression, showing he's no longer a
patient of a hospital," McClelland said.
Bergdahl's next phase of recovery, during which he'll
continue to get medical care and undergo psychological treatment
tailored for soldiers who have spent time in captivity, could
last anywhere from a few days to a month, McClelland said.
Bergdahl was handed over to U.S. forces in Afghanistan on
May 31 in exchange for five Taliban leaders held at the
Guantanamo prison in Cuba.
His release sparked an initial wave of support that was
quickly overshadowed by a political uproar over the freeing of
the senior members of the Taliban.
Lawmakers criticized the Obama administration for failing to
give them 30 days' notice before transferring prisoners from
Guantanamo as required by law.
Some charged that in making the exchange, the administration
had effectively violated its policy against negotiating with
terrorists.
In addition, some of Bergdahl's former Army comrades have
come forward to say they believe he deliberately abandoned his
post in Afghanistan.
