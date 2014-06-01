WASHINGTON May 31 The breakthrough leading to
Saturday's surprise exchange of a U.S. prisoner of war for five
Guantanamo detainees suddenly became possible after harder-line
factions of the Afghan Taliban apparently shifted course and
agreed to back it, according to U.S. officials.
The United States had tried diplomacy since late 2010 to
free Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, held captive in Afghanistan
for nearly five years. But the efforts came to little until now.
Mistrust between Washington and the insurgents had blocked
progress, U.S. officials said. So did the deep-seated fears of
Afghan President Hamid Karzai that a deal between the Americans
and the Taliban would undercut him and his fragile government.
Complicating the talks, U.S. officials said, was an internal
split between Taliban factions willing to talk to Americans and
those staunchly opposed.
After the details of earlier diplomatic efforts became
public in late 2011, the Taliban's leadership struggled to
contain internal splits over a potential peace deal, U.S.
officials said.
All of that changed in recent weeks - the exact time-frame
is unclear - when Taliban hard-liners reversed position,
officials said. The shift cleared the way for the dramatic
pick-up of Bergdahl on Saturday by U.S. Special Operations
forces in remote eastern Afghanistan and the freeing of five
Taliban detainees, who flew aboard a U.S. military aircraft from
Guantanamo to the Gulf emirate of Qatar.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have
long acknowledged a fragmented understanding of the Taliban's
internal politics.
But the Taliban's reclusive leadership may have realized
that this was their last and best chance to retrieve its
prisoners.
Another contributing factor was presidential politics. Both
contenders in the second round of Afghanistan's presidential
election, Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani, have pledged to
sign a Bilateral Security Agreement allowing a small U.S. force
to stay after NATO combat operations end in December.
RENEWED HOPE FOR PEACE TALKS
The question now, two U.S. officials say, is whether the
prisoner swap could lead to broader peace talks between the
Taliban and the Afghan government for a negotiated end to the
Afghan conflict.
The officials expressed hope that it might.
"We do hope that having succeeded in this narrow but
important step, it will create the possibility of expanding the
dialogue to other issues. But we don't have any promises to that
effect," said one senior U.S. official deeply involved in the
diplomacy.
After a five-month diplomatic freeze, last November the
Taliban signaled to the United States, via intermediaries, its
willingness to talk, the official said. Leaders made clear they
were only willing to discuss a prisoner exchange.
In January, after the Taliban produced a "proof of life"
video confirming Bergdahl was alive, U.S. negotiators told the
Afghan fighters they would proceed with the swap.
Then the Taliban introduced a new roadblock, refusing to
meet directly with the Americans. Envoys from Qatar would be
present at every step, passing messages between the sides and
ultimately escorting the five Guantanamo detainees aboard a U.S.
Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft bound for the Gulf nation.
Many details about the talks remain unknown.
But some U.S. officials said the Americans were surprised at
the deal's speedy conclusion, after nearly four years of
stalemate. U.S. President Barack Obama was regularly briefed,
including while on a surprise Memorial Day weekend visit to
Afghanistan last Sunday, a second senior U.S. official said.
At that moment, talks of prisoner releases, taking place in
the Qatari capital of Doha, were entering what U.S. officials
called their "terminal phase".
Final arrangements were made for Berghdal's release, and
Obama on Tuesday spoke with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad
al-Thani. The two personally reviewed and agreed on restrictions
for the movements and activities of the Taliban prisoners.
The five are expected to live on compounds in Qatar, and
their families will be brought there to live with them,
officials said.
There are indications that the Taliban will be more willing
to engage in peace talks with the Afghan government once Karzai
leaves office, the officials said.
But given the tortured diplomatic path needed to release
five Afghans and an American, those talks are likely to be
difficult.
(Editing by Marilyn W. Thompson and Jeremy Laurence)