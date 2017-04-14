The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb is pictured in this undated handout photo. Elgin Air Force Base/Handout via REUTERS

KABUL The top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan said on Friday his decision to deploy one of the largest conventional bombs used in combat was done in communication with officials in Washington and was a purely tactical decision.

"This was the right weapon for the right target," General John Nicholson told reporters at a news conference in Kabul.

The 21,600-pound (9,797-kg) GBU-43 bomb, was dropped from an MC-130 aircraft in the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar bordering Pakistan against a network of tunnels that Afghan and U.S. officials said was being used by militants linked to Islamic State.

Afghan officials said 36 fighters loyal to Islamic State were killed.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Robert Birsel)