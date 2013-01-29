By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 29 A $7.3 million base camp
built to house 175 Afghan Border Police was sitting virtually
empty two months after it was handed over to Afghan authorities,
and some equipment like wood-burning stoves had been dismantled,
U.S. inspectors reported on Tuesday.
The facility, located in Kunduz Province, consisted of 12
buildings, including a dining hall, that were contracted by the
Army Corps of Engineers and completed Sept. 3, 2012, according
to a report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan
Reconstruction.
Inspectors who visited the site to ensure construction by
Omran Construction, Consulting and Engineering Co was carried
out according to contract found only a dozen Afghan personnel at
the camp and nearly all of the buildings locked, SIGAR reported.
"These findings are similar to a July 2012 inspection of
Afghan Border Police facilities in Nangarhar province, where we
noted that $19 million was spent to construct four Border Police
sites, yet the facilities were unoccupied or not being used as
intended," SIGAR reported. "As a result, we question the need to
construct a site of this size and design at this location."
The inspectors found no major construction quality issues,
the report said, but they were only able to inspect three of the
buildings because the caretakers did not have keys for most of
the site. The 12 Afghan personnel said they were not aware of
any plans to move additional staff to the facility, SIGAR said.
The NATO Training Mission for Afghanistan said in response
that the Afghan Border Police had decided to reduce the size of
its force in the area to 59 by the time the camp had been
completed. Most of the force would be dispersed throughout the
region for daily operations, so the camp would rarely be at full
capacity, the report said.
The inspectors said most of the buildings "appeared unused"
and wood-burning stoves made of brick near the base dining
facility had been dismantled. The SIGAR report included a photo
of piles of bricks outside the empty building where the stoves
had stood two months earlier when the camp was completed.
The NATO training mission, in a response, said the police
had dismantled the stoves because the pots they were using were
larger than the available cooking area on the stoves provided.
The Afghans have now built a new larger stove and are using
that, the report said.
The Border Police camp was built based on plans to grow the
size of Afghan military and police forces to 352,000 people. The
Afghan force is later expected to shrink to a more sustainable
size.
The special inspector general recommended the U.S. Army
Corps of Engineers and the NATO training mission re-evaluate
plans for constructing Afghan police facilities and determine
whether contracts are appropriately sized for the force they
plan.
Inspectors also determined that sustaining the Border Police
facility would require people with the skills needed to do
maintenance on electrical generators, fueling stations, water
treatment systems and heating and air conditioning systems.
"There is neither an operation and maintenance contract nor
a plan to train Afghan personnel to operate and maintain
equipment," the SIGAR report concluded. "This raises questions
about the Afghan government's ability to sustain the facility."
(Editing by Eric Walsh)