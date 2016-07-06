WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's decision to keep U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan at 8,400 through the end of his administration rather than reducing them to 5,500 by year's end maintains the U.S. commitment to Afghan partners, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.

"The United States has maintained a steadfast commitment to our Afghan partners, and President Obama's decision today is firmly in keeping with that enduring commitment," Carter said in a statement.

Carter said he recommended the troop level adjustment after consulting with General John Nicholson, the commander of international forces in Afghanistan, General Joseph Votel, commander of U.S. Central Command, and General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Will Dunham)