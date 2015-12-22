WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Monday that American Lisa Akbari, who had worked as a consultant for aid agency World Vision, was killed in Kabul on Sunday but gave few details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

"Out of respect for the privacy of all those affected, including her family, I'm afraid I'm not going to be able to provide more details," State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Asked whether Akbari had been specifically targeted, Kirby said, "It's just too soon to know right now."

World Vision confirmed that Akbari had worked for the agency as a consultant on two project evaluation assignments in 2012 and 2014 in Afghanistan.

"World Vision has lost a valued colleague," World Vision Afghanistan National Director Jim Alexander said in a statement. "Our sorrow and confusion at this time are little compared to what Lisa's family must be feeling."

Some U.S. news reports said Akbari was a dual U.S.-Afghan citizen who worked for the U.S. Army, but the Army said she did not work for them.

