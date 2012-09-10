* Better controls needed, report says
* Document destruction against military policy
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Investigators are probing
reports of record-shredding by officials in the U.S.-led NATO
command that trains the Afghan army after learning that records
of fuel purchases for the Afghans totaling nearly $475 million
are gone.
The training command has also not been tracking whether the
fuel it delivers to the Afghan army is actually used or stored,
leaving officials unable to determine whether any of it was
stolen, said an interim report by the Special Inspector General
for Afghan Reconstruction, or SIGAR.
John Sopko, appointed recently by President Barack Obama to
the special inspector general's job, told Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta in a letter on Monday that SIGAR was investigating the
reported shredding by officials of the Combined Security
Transition Command-Afghanistan, or CSTC-A.
Sopko's office conducts criminal as well as civil
investigations of waste, fraud and abuse relating to U.S.-funded
reconstruction projects in Afghanistan.
During an audit of spending on fuel for the Afghan army, the
CSTC-A command "informed us that its officials shredded all ANA
(Afghan National Army) POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants)
financial records related to payments totaling nearly $475
million from October 2006 to February 2011," Sopko wrote in a
letter obtained by Reuters.
In addition, the training command could not provide over
half the documents the inspector general's office requested for
its audit covering March 2011 to March 2012, Sopko told Panetta.
"The destruction of records and the unexplained failure to
provide other records violate DOD (Department of Defense) and
Department of the Army policies," Sopko said. He said a 2010
memo from the U.S. Army Central Command specifically instructed
financial managers not to destroy documents related to the war.
"This matter has been referred to SIGAR investigations, and
we would appreciate the continued cooperation of CSTC-A in our
official investigation of the destruction of these records,"
Sopko said.
In a written response to Sopko's office, the training
command noted steps it had taken to verify fuel purchases and
deliveries, but did not comment on the reported document
shredding. Sopko's office has done an interim report and plans
to issue a fuller report on the fuel spending later this year.
The CSTC-A is a multinational command that works with the
NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan to train and equip the Afghan
security forces. The commanding general is U.S. Lieutenant
General Daniel Bolger, who was copied in on Sopko's letter to
Panetta.
The training command pays for fuel needed to power the
Afghan army's vehicles, generators and power plants. But it is
preparing to hand over responsibility for logistics, including
fuel, to the Afghan army on Jan. 1.
Foreign forces are due to hand off security to Afghan forces
by the end of 2014.
The United States, with help from international donors, will
continue to pay for the Afghan army's fuel, however, and CSTC-A
has proposed to increase spending on the Afghan army's fuel to
$555 million a year starting in fiscal 2014, SIGAR said in its
interim report. In the current fiscal year, about $480 million
was spent, the report said.
Before handing over logistics responsibility to the Afghans
and before committing to spend more money on fuel, the training
command must develop better controls, the report said.