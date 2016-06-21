Vote counting slow in Nepal's first local elections in 20 years
KATHMANDU Counting of votes in Nepal's first local elections in two decades began on Monday but officials said it could take several days for all the results to be known.
WASHINGTON The United States plans to provide more than $3 billion a year in support for the Afghan national security forces from 2018 through 2020, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Olson said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a think tank, Olson also said the United States planned to ask Congress for about $1 billion a year in development and economic assistance for Afghanistan from 2018 through 2020.
BEIJING Nepal is in talks with China to build a cross-border rail link that may cost up to $8 billion, and funding could be expected after Nepal formally signed up to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, a Nepali finance ministry official said on Sunday.