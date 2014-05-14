By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 14 The United States has spent
$103 billion on rebuilding everything from hospitals to security
forces in Afghanistan, but Kabul's modest finances make it
unlikely the projects could be maintained in the future, a top
U.S. watchdog said on Wednesday.
John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan
reconstruction, said even with the U.S. war effort winding down,
U.S. spending in the country is likely to continue at a pace of
$6 billion to $10 billion a year. He said $18 billion has been
appropriated for Afghan projects and not yet spent.
Sopko, in prepared remarks for the Middle East Institute
think tank, said U.S. funding for Afghan reconstruction has
topped the amount spent rebuilding Britain or Germany following
World War Two. Annual payments are more than what Washington
gives to Israel, Egypt and Pakistan combined, he said.
The result is that the government of Afghanistan, one of the
world's poorest countries, needs an annual budget of about $7.6
billion, but is able to raise only about $2 billion from its
people. Without contributions from donor countries, it will not
be able to make up the shortfall, Sopko said.
Sopko said at assessment by the Center for Naval Analysis
concluded the Afghan National Security Forces would need 373,000
personnel, significantly more than currently planned. That would
cost between $5 billion and $6 billion annually, up to three
times Kabul's revenues.
"Each new development project that the U.S. and other
international donors fund increases overall operation and
maintenance costs, adding pressure to Afghanistan's operating
budget," Sopko said.
A key lesson from Afghanistan, he said, is "reconstruction
projects must take into account the recipient country's ability
to operate and sustain the assistance we provide."
He pointed to the 105-megawatt Kabul Power Plant as an
example. The Afghan government promised to commercialize its
operations to cover fuel costs, but a 2010 audit found it had
not done so and would likely need foreign assistance to
maintain, operate and fuel it for several years.
"It is questionable whether the Afghan entities charged with
financing these projects can afford them," Sopko said.
As American troops withdraw from Afghanistan, the security
situation in the country will make it increasingly difficult for
inspectors to ensure U.S.-funded projects are properly completed
and monies effectively spent, Sopko said. Inspectors believe no
more than 20 percent of the country will be accessible to them.
He urged the government to "have the courage to risk saying
'no' to the Afghans if adequate safeguards cannot be
implemented" to ensure inspectors have access to project sites.
Sopko cited a U.S.-built hospital in Parwan Province as an
example of what can go wrong without oversight.
"The water, sewer, electrical and heating systems were
incomplete and in need of repairs," he said. "There was no clean
water. Newborn babies were being washed in river water. ... The
hospital lacked some of the most basic necessities."
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)