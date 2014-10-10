(In story published Oct 9, corrects aircraft name in second
paragraph to C-27A, from C-27J)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 9 A U.S. government watchdog
agency is asking the Air Force to explain why it destroyed 16
aircraft initially bought for the Afghan air force and turn them
into $32,000 of scrap metal instead of finding other ways to
salvage nearly $500 million in U.S. funds spent on the program.
John Sopko, special inspector general for Afghanistan
reconstruction, asked Air Force Secretary Deborah James to
document all decisions made about the destruction of the 16
C-27A aircraft that were stored at Kabul International Airport
for years, and what the service planned to do with four
additional planes now in Germany.
"I am concerned that the officials responsible for planning
and executing the scrapping of the planes may not have
considered other possible alternatives in order to salvage
taxpayer dollars." Sopko said in a letter to James that was
dated Oct. 3 and released Thursday by his office.
Sopko also asked if any other parts of the planes had been
sold before they were destroyed by the Defense Logistics Agency.
Sopko's office has been investigating the matter since
December 2013 after numerous non-profit groups and military
officials raised questions about funds wasted on the planes.
The U.S. government spent $486 million to buy and refurbish
20 older C-27A airplanes from Alenia, a unit of Italy's
Finmeccanica SpA, but later canceled the program
because a lack of spare parts was severely limiting their
availability for military use.
Instead, the Pentagon decided to buy four larger C-130
planes built by Lockheed Martin Corp to do the work.
Pentagon spokesman Major Brad Avots said the U.S. military
decided to destroy the planes "to minimize impact on drawdown of
U.S. forces in Afghanistan," but would provide more information
after a review.
Avots said the Pentagon and Air Force would consider various
options for the remaining four planes, including possible sale
to other parties.
"Working in a wartime environment such as Afghanistan brings
with it many challenges, and we continually seek to improve our
processes," he said.
He said the U.S. military was also working to help
Afghanistan "improve accountability and help instill sound
financial management practices in daily operations while
reducing the risk of fraud, waste and abuse."
In an interview last year with NBC News, Sopko said it was
unclear if the incident was criminal fraud or mismanagement, but
the waste was not an isolated incident in Afghanistan.
The Pentagon's inspector general has also investigated the
issue, which the non-profit Project on Government Oversight
calls "a shining example of the billions wasted in Afghanistan."
In January 2013, the Pentagon's inspector general office
said the aircraft flew only 234 of the 4,500 required hours from
January through September 2012. The office also said about $200
million were needed to buy spare parts for the planes.
(Editing by David Gregorio & Kim Coghill)