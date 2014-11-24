WASHINGTON Nov 24 The role of U.S. troops in Afghanistan will shift in 2015 to training Afghan security forces and counter-terrorism activities, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.

Earnest said the new role doesn't represent an expansion and that there would be 10,000 boots on the ground if Afghanistan by the end of this year and the military would be back into an embassy protection role by the end of 2016.

