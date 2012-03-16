WASHINGTON The U.S. soldier accused of killing 16 civilians in Afghanistan this week is Staff Sergeant Robert Bales, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to provide additional details about the soldier, who is believed to have walked off his base in southern Afghanistan on Sunday and gunned down the 16 villagers, plunging already tense U.S.-Afghan relations into a tailspin.

The soldier's attorney said the staff sergeant was scheduled to arrive at Fort Leavenworth army base in Kansas on Friday.

(Reporting By Missy Ryan; Editing by Will Dunham)