Afghan women break ground with TV station launch
KABUL A new TV channel dedicated to women is set to begin broadcasting in Afghanistan, the first of its kind in a country whose media industry, like many areas of society, remains dominated by men.
WASHINGTON Two U.S. servicemembers were injured by a roadside improvised explosive device in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday morning, a U.S. defense official said.
The troops were conducting "a normal security patrol" near Jalalabad Airfield in Nangarhar province when their vehicle hit the bomb, the official said.
They were taken to Jalalabad Airfield for treatment. There was no word on their condition.
WASHINGTON U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday he had not yet made a recommendation on troop levels for Afghanistan to President Donald Trump.