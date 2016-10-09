WASHINGTON Two U.S. servicemembers were injured by a roadside improvised explosive device in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday morning, a U.S. defense official said.

The troops were conducting "a normal security patrol" near Jalalabad Airfield in Nangarhar province when their vehicle hit the bomb, the official said.

They were taken to Jalalabad Airfield for treatment. There was no word on their condition.

