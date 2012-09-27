* Afghan shooter apparently groomed by Taliban
* NATO vetting of Afghan soldiers hasn't always worked
* 'Green on blue' attacks account for 1 in 5 NATO combat
casualties
By Phil Stewart and Hamid Shalizi
WASHINGTON/KABUL, Sept 26 In the weeks before
his death, 21-year-old Mabry Anders had grown increasingly
worried that he might not come home from Afghanistan. The Army
specialist was battling insomnia and would send brief, worried
messages back to his family.
"He talked to me in the day, which would be in the middle of
his night," his father, Dan Anders, said. "He didn't sleep. He
was just worried."
There were good reasons for concern. During his six-month
tour, the Taliban staged a major attack at his base, a suicide
bomber had killed one of his brigade's most revered leaders, and
an Afghan villager threw a fire-bomb at a vehicle he was
traveling in.
But what Anders may not have expected is that his killer
would be an Afghan army soldier, one of those the U.S. military
is supposed to be training to take over security of the country
ahead of the withdrawal of most U.S. troops by the end of 2014.
A surge in insider attacks (also known as green on blue
attacks) has prompted NATO to temporarily curtail some joint
operations. The move casts doubt on what exactly international
forces can accomplish in those places where they cannot work
alongside their Afghan allies.
Interviews in Afghanistan and the United States have
uncovered new details about the attack on August 27, which also
took the life of another U.S. soldier, Sergeant Christopher
Birdwell. These include Taliban claims that the insurgents
prepared the Afghan soldier for the killings.
"After the shooting incident a group of Taliban came to my
house and said that Welayat Khan was their man," said Nazar
Khan, the brother of the Afghan soldier who was killed by U.S.
forces after he opened fire on the Americans.
"'We have trained him for this mission and you must be proud
of his martyrdom,'" the brother quoted a local Taliban commander
as saying.
Interviews with Afghan officials suggest that Welayat Khan
was not properly vetted. He was admitted to the force seven
months before the attack, despite presenting a fake birth
certificate and having gotten a flimsy recommendation from a
commander who vouched for him simply because the two men were
ethnic Pashtuns, according to Afghan sources speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Insider attacks now account for one in every five combat
deaths suffered by NATO-led forces in Afghanistan, and 16
percent of all American combat casualties, according to 2012
data. The rising death toll has alarmed Americans and raised
new, troubling questions about the unpopular war's direction.
The Pentagon is promising better vetting of Afghan recruits
like Welayat Khan, and NATO last week announced it was scaling
back cooperation with Afghans to reduce risk to Western troops.
That includes Anders' unit, stationed at Combat Outpost Xio Haq
in Laghman province, in eastern Afghanistan, which, for the
moment, has halted joint operations.
But it's unclear whether the United States or NATO or the
Afghan government forces they're training will be able to stop
the next Welayat Khan before he strikes.
SAVE US FROM THE INFIDELS
Khan was raised in a deeply religious family in the mountain
village of Shor Khil, a collection of about 100 mud-built houses
near the Tora Bora mountains not far from the Pakistan
border.
Relatives said they were taken by surprise when he joined
the Afghan army. His cousin Rahman recounted that Welayat had
lambasted Western military forces.
"Welayat had a small radio and liked to listen to news about
Afghanistan. He became very upset and angry when there were
reports about civilians being killed by air strikes," Rahman
said. "'May Allah save us from the hands of these infidels,'" he
quoted Welayat as saying.
According to family members, Welayat had shown signs of
mental instability since an accident at work when he slipped on
a mountain while breaking rocks for construction. Nazar Khan,
Welayat's older brother, said he would suffer mental breakdowns
and "get angry at minor things."
In Welayat's pictures, provided by his brother Nazar Khan,
he appears clean-shaven, young, stern looking, with a mass of
thick black hair. He has a long face and slender build. In one
picture he is gently holding his green beret in his right hand,
with his left hand resting on the barrel of a machine gun.
Work with the Afghan army meant steady paychecks of about
$240 a month, helping his 15-member family. Still, his relatives
asked him to quit out of fear of reprisals by the Taliban, who
have warned villagers not to join the Afghan security forces.
"We have all warned him to leave the army and find another
job," Rahman said.
Reprisals from the Taliban, it turns out, wouldn't be a
problem.
IN COLD BLOOD
Although the Taliban claim to have trained Khan for his
mission, there is nothing to suggest at this point that he knew
where, when or even if he would strike on the morning of August
27. By all accounts, he did not know the two U.S. soldiers he
shot.
Anders, an Army mechanic from a small town in Oregon, and
Birdwell, from Windsor, Colorado, were part of an early morning
clearance mission near the Afghan town of Kalagush when the lead
vehicle in their convoy hit a bomb.
Improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, are hardly a novelty
and, after 11 years of war, troops know how to respond. Soldiers
in the convoy quickly secured the area and Anders went to help
load the damaged vehicle for transport.
The American patrol had the road blocked to ensure security.
But the Afghan soldiers approaching in another convoy were not
seen as a potential threat, and were allowed to pass. On board
that convoy was Welayat Khan.
"They are trained to trust the Afghan soldiers," Anders'
mother, Genevieve Woydziak, said.
Welayat Khan was sitting at the gun turret mounted on a
vehicle in the Afghan convoy. At 8:10 in the morning, as his
vehicle passed Anders and Birdwell, Welayat Khan took aim at the
Americans and fired.
"The rest of the Afghan soldiers at that point laid their
weapons down" to avoid being shot, Woydziak said.
Welayat Khan then jumped out of the Afghan vehicle and
started to run. But he didn't get very far.
An American helicopter arrived in minutes and shot Khan dead
less than a kilometer away, according to a U.S. Army spokesman.
Khan's older brother said the body was so riddled with
bullets that it was unrecognizable.
"The coffin was sealed," Nazar said, adding that the
government declined to provide any money for the funeral because
of Khan's links to the Taliban.
In hunting for an explanation, Reuters learned of an
alternative narrative. Khan's brother heard from Afghan forces
and an Afghan eyewitness that there was a dispute at the
American roadblock, involving a pregnant women who needed to
pass. In this scenario, an American at the scene told her to
wait and Khan retaliated.
"My brother is a martyr and the whole family is proud of his
martyrdom but we blame the Americans for inciting him to shoot,"
Nazar Khan said.
But a U.S. Army spokesman said there was no indication so
far that Khan had any interaction with the American soldiers he
killed, or with any of the other American forces, for that
matter. The Army investigation is ongoing.
The Taliban appears to be claiming they were in on the
attack from the start, before Welayat Khan even joined the army.
"Mullah Abdul Samad and his men came to my house a day after
I buried my brother and they were saying that Welayat joined
them before enrolling in the army," Nazar Khan said, referring
to the village Taliban commander.
It's unclear what, beyond perhaps Welayat Khan's fake birth
certificate, NATO might have caught with its newly enhanced
steps to weed out dangerous Afghan soldiers, announced in the
weeks after the shooting.
Many of the attacks are chalked up to personal grudges, in a
country where disputes are frequently settled at gunpoint and
where asking after a wife's health could be seen as offensive.
Brigadier General Roger Noble of Australia, deputy chief of
staff of operations in Afghanistan, said NATO was working on
creating "shooter profiles" from past cases to see if it is
possible to identify worrying traits or characteristics.
Ryan Crocker, U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan until July,
warned that "the Taliban have found a niche."
"I think they're finding that ... relatively easy to do," he
said at an event hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace. "And our own vetting in the U.S. military
is not that great, let's face it."
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, speaking by phone from
an undisclosed location, told Reuters that "a large number" of
fighters have infiltrated the Afghan security forces.
"A HERO COMES HOME"
Anders' mother was at her office on August 27 when she got a
call from workers at her house in Baker City, Oregon. They told
her that two Army soldiers had arrived at her doorstep.
"I served in the Army myself. We knew why they were there,"
she said.
It was a long, 15-mile drive back to her home, where she
would learn with certainty about her son Mabry's death earlier
that day on the other side of the world. She has learned more
details about it since then.
The parents are still wrestling with agonizing questions.
Dan Anders, Mabry's father, who lives in Wyoming, is
concerned about the U.S. rules of engagement - saying, for
example, that he had learned the helicopter that shot Welayat
Khan as he attempted to flee had to request authorization to
fire, even though Khan had just killed his son and Birdwell.
His mother is deeply concerned about the insider threat
itself, saying that her son's Army friends in Afghanistan are
afraid of some of the Afghans they serve with.
"They're training with these Afghan people and they're doing
their thing and they know it's wrong," she said. "They know who
they can trust. They know who they can't trust. They are in
fear. Every day."
Some analysts see NATO's decision last week to scale back
some joint operations as a worrying sign.
Nora Bensahel at the Center for a New American Security
think tank said it raised serious questions about the U.S.
strategy in Afghanistan. "This will create a vicious cycle,
where an emboldened Taliban increases its threats against any
future joint patrols in order to make this temporary suspension
permanent," Bensahel wrote.
Other critics of the war, including in Congress, have seized
upon the insider attacks as an additional reason to accelerate
the American withdrawal from the country.
Still, the Afghan conflict is not a top issue in the U.S.
presidential election campaign and the insider attacks have not
yet sparked widespread national outrage.
Mabry Anders' home town of Baker City, Oregon appears to
have been largely untouched by the war until his death. His
hometown newspaper noted in an editorial that Anders' killing
had "erased our collective complacency" about the 11-year-old
Afghan war.
The newspaper, the Baker City Herald, estimated that some
2,000 people turned out on the streets for Anders' funeral
procession. Hundreds held tiny flags.
Anders was just 10 years old at the time of the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks, and he enlisted in the Army shortly after
graduating from high school. He posted lots of photos on
Facebook - many showing his sense of humor, even in Afghanistan.
(www.facebook.com/mabry.anders)
On the day of his service, the Herald wrote a touching
article called "A Hero Comes Home," noting the different ways
people in the community paid tribute to Anders. Among them was a
story about a man who went to a bar after the procession and
bought a shot for Anders. He left it untouched, along with a
handwritten note.
"It said: 'Mabry Anders, thank you, all gave some and some
gave all,'" bartender Sarah Heiner told Reuters. She kept the
shot until it evaporated, days later.