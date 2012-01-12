* Drawing down Afghanistan force after 10 years of war
* Estimate echoes past divisions between U.S. agencies
By Mark Hosenball and Missy Ryan
WASHINGTON Jan 12 U.S. and NATO soldiers
have weakened the Taliban but not enough to force the militants
to abandon their fight against foreign troops, according to a
new intelligence assessment that highlights an abiding division
between the U.S. military and intelligence views on the war in
Afghanistan.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the new National Intelligence Estimate on Afghanistan concluded
that a stepped-up Western military campaign had done real damage
to the Taliban's military prowess but "not enough so to change
their strategic calculus."
The classified document "takes a dim view of possible
futures in Afghanistan, especially with respect to the
motivations of the Taliban," the official said.
A gloomy outlook for Afghanistan would raise questions about
the Obama administration's stepped-up efforts to broker a peace
deal between the weak government of Afghan President Hamid
Karzai and the Taliban, based in part on the assumption that
weakened militants will be more likely to want an agreement.
The Office of Director of National Intelligence and the
Pentagon declined comment on the existence or content of any new
estimate, which brings together viewpoints from 16 different
U.S. agencies about the trajectory of the Afghanistan conflict
more than 10 years after the Taliban government was toppled.
Yet one source familiar with the document's contents and the
debate within the U.S. government said the assessment documented
disagreement among various intelligences agencies about the
prognosis for Afghanistan, including "alternative views" from
those who believe its conclusions were overly pessimistic.
Another source said the document was "heavily caveated."
The U.S. official said certain military leaders had objected
to the findings of the assessment, whose contents were first
reported in detail on Wednesday by McClatchy Newspapers.
The disagreement echoes the past disconnect between the
depiction of the conflict offered by the U.S. military and that
of the intelligence community, which has tended to take a more
pessimistic view. Over 1,800 U.S. troops have been killed in
Afghanistan since 2001.
The U.S. official said the analysis put forward in the
evaluation, shared only with senior officials in Congress and
the executive branch, was sometimes dated by the time it was
released and might not reflect current security conditions.
"It can also be time-late," he said.
The findings of the estimate are unlikely to alter the
overall U.S. course in Afghanistan at this late date, as
President Barack Obama withdraws a force that now stands at
around 90,000 soldiers and Western nations look past a 2015
deadline for putting Afghan forces in charge of security.
The United States is expected to keep some troops in
Afghanistan after the end of 2014 to focus on counter-terrorism
and watch out for U.S. interests in a volatile region.
CONFLICTING INTERPRETATIONS
The assessment, according to sources familiar with its
contents, also raised concerns about the sustainability of the
progress that U.S. troops have made against the Taliban.
Whether commanders can hold on to security gains with a
shrinking force is an open question as militants remain able to
resupply and recover across the border in tribal areas of
western Pakistan.
Along with allies in the Haqqani network, active in eastern
Afghanistan, Taliban militants appear to now be focused on
high-profile attacks that undermine Afghans' sense of security
and undermine efforts to bolster governance and investment.
On Thursday, a suicide car bomber killed a district
governor, his two young sons and his bodyguards in Afghanistan's
southern Kandahar province, one of the areas where commanders
believe a 2009-2010 troop surge has borne fruit.
"We remain committed to the strategy we have been
implementing, and we believe we have achieved success based on
that strategy," said Captain John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman.
In the hoped-for Afghan peace talks, the administration is
launching a fresh round of shuttle diplomacy this weekend as it
seeks to push ahead with a set of confidence-building measures.
Those include the establishment of a Taliban office in Qatar,
that if successful might lead to political talks between the two
Afghan sides.
The peace initiative has taken on increasing importance over
the last year as more and more U.S. officials conclude that
ongoing bloodshed in Afghanistan cannot be halted through
military action alone.
"The judgment that the Quetta Shura and Mullah Omar remain
committed to a military victory and not political reconciliation
is probably right," said Bruce Riedel, a former high-ranking
official at the CIA and White House.
"But the administration is also right to test the judgment
in the field by talking to the Taliban in Qatar. This is a
classic case of an intelligence estimate being more pessimistic
than the hopes of diplomats," Riedel said.
