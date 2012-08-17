WASHINGTON Aug 17 Only about 11 percent of
so-called "insider attacks" by Afghans against NATO troops are
due to Taliban infiltration, the Pentagon said on Friday, as
more American troops were killed at the hands of Afghans posing
as allies in the 11-year-old war.
The vast majority of insider attacks this year -- nearly 90
percent -- are due to other motives, including personal grudges,
Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Steven Warren said, citing
a new study by the NATO-led forces in Afghanistan.
The data challenge Taliban assertions of widespread
infiltration of Afghan security forces, but also raise questions
about the limits of NATO efforts to weed out insider threats as
they prepare to hand over lead security control of the country
to the Afghans in 2014.
The Pentagon announced earlier this week it was expanding
counterintelligence staff in Afghanistan after a rise in insider
attacks by Afghans, including attempts to spot signs of Afghan
forces becoming radicalized without contact with insurgents.
But that would be little help in preventing grudge-related
killings.
And the number of attacks has been rising.
As of Tuesday, there had been 29 attacks so far in 2012,
resulting in 37 deaths among the NATO-led coalition forces, 21
of which were Americans, according to Pentagon data. For the
same period last year, there were 16 attacks and 28 deaths.
In all of 2011, there were 35 coalition troops killed, 24 of
whom were U.S. troops.
The latest incident on Friday came in Afghanistan's western
Farah province, where a recently recruited police militia member
in his late 60s killed two U.S. troops shortly after being given
his weapon at an inauguration ceremony, a U.S. official said.
The motives of the killings were still unclear and an
investigation was underway, NATO-led forces said.
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. military's
Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted that Afghan forces had so far
discharged hundreds of soldiers who showed a risk of
radicalization -- including travel back and forth to Pakistan,
where many militants enjoy safe haven.
Reclusive Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar has
said insurgent fighters have successfully infiltrated the Afghan
security forces. In a statement released late on Thursday,
Mullah Omar urged police, soldiers and government workers to
"abandon support of the invaders" and back the Taliban ahead of
the departure of most Western combat troops in 2014.