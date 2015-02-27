US STOCKS-Wall St flat as drop in IBM, health stocks offset by oil gains
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
WASHINGTON Feb 27 U.S. President Barack Obama will host Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Afghanistan's chief executive officer Abdullah Abdullah and other members of the Afghan government for meetings at the White House on March 24, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)