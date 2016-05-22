Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, Taliban militants' new leader, is seen in this undated handout photograph by the Taliban. Taliban Handout/Handout via Reuters

ISLAMABAD Pakistan is "seeking clarification" about a U.S. drone strike against Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday, after U.S. officials said Mansour was likely killed in an air strike on Pakistani soil.

"I have seen the reports. We are seeking clarification," Nafees Zakaria said in a statement. He added that Pakistan wanted the Taliban to return to the negotiating table to end the long war in Afghanistan.

"Military action is not a solution," he added.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday that Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was notified of the air strike which took place a day earlier, but declined to elaborate on the timing of the notification.

