WASHINGTON - A U.S. service member was killed in Sunday's rescue mission that freed a doctor kidnapped by the Taliban, White House officials said.

"Yesterday, our special operators in Afghanistan rescued an American citizen in a mission that was characteristic of the extraordinary courage, skill and patriotism that our troops show every day," the White House said in a statement.

"Tragically, we lost one of our special operators in this effort. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, just as we must always honor our troops and military families."

Dr. Dilip Joseph, the American rescued on Sunday, was abducted on Wednesday in the Sarobi district of Kabul province in Afghanistan, according to NATO-led forces.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Paul Eckert)