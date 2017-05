File Photo: U.S. Army General John Nicholson, Commander of Resolute Support forces and U.S. forces in Afghanistan, speaks during a memorial ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Kabul, Afghanistan September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

WASHINGTON Russia's goal in Afghanistan is to undermine the United States and NATO as it looks to "legitimize and support" the Taliban, Army General John Nicholson, the top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan, said on Thursday.

In the past, Russian officials denied that they provided aid to the insurgents, who are contesting large swathes of territory and inflicting heavy casualties, and say their limited contacts are aimed at bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table.

