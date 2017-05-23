WASHINGTON The director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency said on Tuesday that while there were indications that Russia had offered some support to Taliban militants in Afghanistan, he had not seen physical evidence of a transfer of weapons or money.

"We have seen indication that they offered some level of support but I have not seen real physical evidence of weapons or money being transferred," Marine Lieutenant General Vincent Stewart said at a Senate hearing.

Last month the head of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan said he would not refute reports that Russia was providing support, including weapons, to the Taliban.

