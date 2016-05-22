KABUL Afghan government Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah issued the highest level confirmation on Sunday that Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour had been killed in an attack by U.S. drones in Pakistan a day earlier.

"Taliban leader Akhtar Mansour was killed in a drone strike in Quetta, Pakistan, at 04:30 pm yesterday. His car was attacked in Dahl Bandin," Abdullah said in a tweet, referring to a district in Pakistan's Baluchistan province just over the border with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's main intelligence service, the National Directorate for Security also said that it had confirmed Mansour's death. There has been no confirmation from U.S. authorities or the Taliban.

