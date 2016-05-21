(Adds analyst comments, details)
By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON May 21 The United States conducted a
drone strike on Saturday against the leader of Afghan Taliban,
likely killing him on the Pakistan side of the remote border
region with Afghanistan in a mission authorized by U.S.
President Barack Obama, officials said.
The death of Mullah Akhtar Mansour, should it be confirmed,
could further fracture the Taliban - an outcome that experts
cautioned might make the insurgents even less likely to
participate in long-stalled peace efforts.
The mission, which included multiple drones, demonstrated a
clear willingness by Obama to go after the Afghan Taliban
leadership in Pakistan now that the insurgents control or
contest more territory in Afghanistan than at any time since
being ousted by a U.S.-led intervention in 2001.
Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook confirmed an air strike
targeting Mansour in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region but
declined to speculate on his fate, although multiple U.S.
officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters he
likely was killed.
"We are still assessing the results of the strike and will
provide more information as it becomes available," Cook said.
A Taliban commander close to Mansour, speaking to Reuters on
condition of anonymity, denied Mansour was dead.
"We heard about these baseless reports but this not first
time," the commander said. "Just wanted to share with you my own
information that Mullah Mansour has not been killed."
In December, Mansour was reportedly wounded and possibly
killed in a shootout at the house of another Taliban leader near
Quetta in Pakistan.
Bruce Riedel, an Afghanistan expert at the Brookings
Institution think-tank, described the U.S. operation in Pakistan
as an unprecedented move but cautioned about possible fallout
with Pakistan, where Taliban leadership has long been accused of
having safe haven.
A State Department official said both Pakistan and
Afghanistan were notified of the strike but did not disclose
whether that notification was prior to it being carried out.
"The opportunity to conduct this operation to eliminate the
threat that Mansour posed was a distinctive one and we acted on
it," the official said.
TROUBLED PEACE TALKS
The U.S. drones targeted Mansour and another combatant as
the men rode in a vehicle in a remote area southwest of the town
of Ahmad Wal, another U.S. official said, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
U.S. special operations forces operated the drones in a
mission authorized by Obama that took place at about 6 a.m. EDT
(1000 GMT), the official said. That would have placed it at
Saturday at 3 p.m. in Pakistan.
Cook branded Mansour "an obstacle to peace and
reconciliation between the government of Afghanistan and the
Taliban" and said he was involved in planning attacks that
threatened U.S., Afghan and allied forces.
Michael Kugelman, a senior associate for South and Southeast
Asia at the Woodrow Wilson Center, said the strike was unlikely
to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table any time soon.
"The Taliban won't simply meekly agree to talks and
especially as this strike could worsen the fragmentation within
the organization," he said.
Kugelman said the most important target for the United
States remained the top leadership of the Haqqani network, which
is allied with the Taliban.
Mansour had failed to win over rival factions within the
Taliban after formally assuming the helm last year after the
Taliban admitted the group's founding leader, Mullah Omar, had
been dead for more than two years.
It was unclear who Mansour's successor might be.
"If Mansour is dead it will provoke a crisis inside the
Taliban," Riedel said.
U.S. Senator John McCain, the Republican head of the Senate
Armed Services Committee, said he hoped the strike would herald
a change in the Obama administration's policy against more
broadly targeting the Taliban.
The new U.S. commander in Afghanistan is currently reviewing
U.S. strategy, including whether broader powers are needed to
target insurgents and whether to proceed with plans to reduce
the number of U.S. forces.
"Our troops are in Afghanistan today for the same reason
they deployed there in 2001 - to prevent Afghanistan from
becoming a safe haven for global terrorists," McCain said.
"The Taliban remains allied with these terrorists, including
al-Qaeda and the Haqqani network, and it is the one force most
able and willing to turn Afghanistan into a terrorist safe haven
once again."
(Additional reporting by James Mackenzie in Afghanistan and
Drazen Jorgic in Pakistan; Editing by Bill Trott and David
Gregorio)