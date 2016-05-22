(Adds reaction, background)
By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON May 21 The United States conducted a
drone strike on Saturday against the leader of Afghan Taliban,
likely killing him on the Pakistan side of the remote border
region with Afghanistan in a mission authorized by U.S.
President Barack Obama, officials said.
The death of Mullah Akhtar Mansour, should it be confirmed,
could further fracture the Taliban - an outcome that experts
cautioned might make the insurgents even less likely to
participate in long-stalled peace efforts.
The mission, which included multiple drones, demonstrated a
clear willingness by Obama to go after the Afghan Taliban
leadership in Pakistan now that the insurgents control or
contest more territory in Afghanistan than at any time since
being ousted by a U.S.-led intervention in 2001.
Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook confirmed an air strike
targeting Mansour in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region but
declined to speculate on his fate, although U.S. officials
speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters he likely was
killed.
"We are still assessing the results of the strike and will
provide more information as it becomes available," Cook said.
A Taliban commander close to Mansour, speaking to Reuters on
condition of anonymity, denied Mansour was dead.
"We heard about these baseless reports but this not first
time," the commander said. "Just wanted to share with you my own
information that Mullah Mansour has not been killed."
In December, Mansour was reportedly wounded and possibly
killed in a shootout at the house of another Taliban leader near
Quetta in Pakistan.
Bruce Riedel, an Afghanistan expert at the Brookings
Institution think-tank, described the U.S. operation in Pakistan
as an unprecedented move but cautioned about possible fallout
with Pakistan, where Taliban leadership has long been said to
have safe haven.
Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the United
States, predicted strained ties between the U.S. and Pakistani
militaries and said it would put Pakistan's powerful
Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency on alert.
"It is also a signal to the ISI that the U.S. is losing
patience with promises of Pakistan facilitating talks with the
Taliban and is finally willing to strike at the Afghan Taliban
leadership in Pakistan," he said.
A State Department official said both Pakistan and
Afghanistan were notified of the strike but did not disclose
whether that notification was prior to it being carried out.
"The opportunity to conduct this operation to eliminate the
threat that Mansour posed was a distinctive one and we acted on
it," the official said.
There was no comment immediately available from Afghan
security and intelligence officials. The Pakistani military also
did not respond to requests for comment.
TROUBLED PEACE TALKS
The U.S. drones targeted Mansour and another combatant as
the men rode in a vehicle in a remote area southwest of the town
of Ahmad Wal, another U.S. official said, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
U.S. special operations forces operated the drones in a
mission authorized by Obama that took place at about 6 a.m. EDT
(1000 GMT), the official said. That would have placed it at
Saturday at 3 p.m. in Pakistan.
Cook called Mansour "an obstacle to peace and reconciliation
between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban" and said
he was involved in planning attacks that threatened U.S., Afghan
and allied forces.
Michael Kugelman, a senior associate for South and Southeast
Asia at the Woodrow Wilson Center, said the most important
target for the United States remained the top leadership of the
Haqqani network, which is allied with the Taliban.
Mansour had failed to win over rival factions within the
Taliban after formally assuming the helm last year after the
Taliban admitted the group's founding leader, Mullah Omar, had
been dead for more than two years.
It was unclear who Mansour's successor might be and Riedel
said his death could create a crisis for the Taliban.
A U.S. intelligence analyst said Mansour had been in a power
struggle with Mullah Mohammad Rasoul, whose deputy, Mullah
Dadullah, was killed late last year in what officials think was
a fight with Mansour's more hard-line faction.
But the U.S. official cautioned against concluding that the
shakeup might diminish the Taliban's broader sense of strength,
given political tensions in Kabul and the uneven performance of
U.S.-backed Afghan forces in recent months.
"The Taliban have made considerable progress in Helmand
(province) and elsewhere so it's hard to see much incentive for
them to start compromising now, with the fighting just heating
up again," the official said.
The new U.S. commander in Afghanistan is currently reviewing
U.S. strategy, including whether broader powers are needed to
target insurgents and whether to proceed with plans to reduce
the number of U.S. forces.
(Additional reporting by John Walcott and Jonathan Landay in
Washington, James Mackenzie in Kabul and Drazen Jorgic in
Islamabad; Editing by Bill Trott and David Gregorio)