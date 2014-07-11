European shares fall as ECB stands pat, banks drop
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
KABUL, July 11 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will hold a second day of talks with Afghanistan's two presidential candidates on Saturday with talks focused on "many ideas" about a review of votes and ways to build an inclusive, broad-based government in the country, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.
Asked whether the sides were close to a breakthrough on resolving the disputed election, a senior administration official said: "What is on the table is fairly fluid, there are a lot of ideas out there, we will have to see." (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme