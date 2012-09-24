WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Two U.S. Marines, both of them staff sergeants, are facing criminal charges over their roles in a video showing American troops urinating on the bodies of dead Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, the Marine Corps said on Monday.

Staff Sergeants Joseph W. Chamblin and Edward W. Deptola, who were referred to trial by court martial, also face charges for failing to properly prevent or report misconduct of junior Marines, which included indiscriminate firing of weapons.