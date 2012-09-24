BRIEF-Seattle Genetics, Astellas announce updated enfortumab vedotin phase 1 data in metastatic urothelial cancer
* Trial evaluating enfortumab vedotin in combination with CPIs is also planned for later in the year
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Two U.S. Marines, both of them staff sergeants, are facing criminal charges over their roles in a video showing American troops urinating on the bodies of dead Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, the Marine Corps said on Monday.
Staff Sergeants Joseph W. Chamblin and Edward W. Deptola, who were referred to trial by court martial, also face charges for failing to properly prevent or report misconduct of junior Marines, which included indiscriminate firing of weapons.
* Trial evaluating enfortumab vedotin in combination with CPIs is also planned for later in the year
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals.