WASHINGTON, July 11 Open-air burn pits at a U.S.
Marine base in Afghanistan pose a health risk to the 13,500
military and civilian personnel there and are still in use
despite the installation of four incinerators at a cost of $11.5
million, an inspector general said on Thursday.
John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan
reconstruction, said in a letter to two top U.S. generals that
burn pits at Camp Leatherneck in Helmand province were
"potentially endangering" the health of U.S. military and
civilian personnel.
Writing to Army General Lloyd Austin, head of U.S. Central
Command, and Marine General Joe Dunford, commander of
international forces in Afghanistan, Sopko said the burn pits
were still being used despite the installation of four solid-
waste incinerators at a cost of $11.5 million.
He said the incinerators were being underutilized and as a
result, the camp was continuing to use "open-air burn pit
operations to dispose of its daily waste" in violation of
Defense Department guidance. He said his office reported
recently on a similar problem at Forward Operating Base Salerno
in Afghanistan.
"The toxic smoke from burning solid waste each day increases
the long-term health risks for camp personnel, including reduced
lung function and exacerbated chronic illnesses, ranging from
asthma to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," Sopko wrote.
He said visits to the camp by inspectors showed its two
12-ton incinerators were being underused, and its two 24-ton
incinerators were not being used at all because a contract for
operation and maintenance had not been awarded.
Sopko said an analysis by his department showed the camp's
waste could be fully processed by operating the incinerators 18
hours a day. He urged the generals to end the use of open-air
burn pits at Camp Leatherneck as quickly as possible by ensuring
the incinerators were being operated at the required capacity.
