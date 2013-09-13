* Some 24,000 vehicles, 20,000 shipping containers to be
sent home
* Officials hope to maximize use of Pakistani truck routes
* Total cost to be between $5 billion and $7 billion
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The Pentagon is poised to
ramp up its withdrawal of military equipment from Afghanistan in
a massive logistics effort expected to cost up to $7 billion, a
defense official said.
The U.S. military is planning to send home some 24,000
vehicles and 20,000 shipping containers of gear collected in
Afghanistan during a dozen years of war, the official said.
The equipment has to come out by land, sea and air by Dec.
31, 2014, the scheduled final departure date for most U.S.
combat forces in the country.
Sensitive gear and weaponry will be sent directly by air or
flown to nearby ports to be shipped the rest of the way.
Other equipment will come out by roadway, mainly across
Afghanistan and Pakistan, to be loaded on ships for the trip
home, the official said, on condition of anonymity.
Not everything will be sent back to the United States.
Equipment considered surplus will be donated to the Afghan
government, sold to 11 allied countries who have expressed an
interest or cut up and destroyed, he said.
"December 2014 is a big date. That's the date that's been
mandated that we get out of country. So we are on track to meet
that date," said the official, who briefed reporters on the
withdrawal effort ahead of a trip to Afghanistan on Friday by
U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter.
Carter was expected to meet with senior Afghan leaders
including President Hamid Karzai to discuss the ongoing
transition in Afghanistan, where Afghan forces have taken the
lead role in providing security for the country with support
from international troops as needed.
The deputy U.S. defense chief also planned to assess the
progress that has been made in preparing for the equipment
withdrawal, known as "retrograde" by the military.
The defense official said withdrawal effort would have three
periods of heightened activity: October 2013, the spring of 2014
and October 2014.
The U.S. military has three ways to withdraw its equipment:
by air via cargo planes, a so-called multi-modal system in which
cargo planes carry the gear to a nearby port city to be loaded
on ships, and by trucks to ports in Pakistan, a route known as
the Pakistani Ground Lines of Communication.
U.S. practice is to move sensitive equipment and weaponry by
air or by multi-modal routes. Non-lethal military equipment can
be transported by ground or multi-modal means.
"Our primary route and preferred route is the Pakistan
Ground Line of Communication," the defense official said.
But transport across Pakistan has been problematic in the
past. Pakistan closed its border crossings to NATO traffic for
more than seven months after a U.S. helicopter accidentally
killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.
The border reopened in July 2012 after a U.S. apology, but
traffic has been slow to return to normal, in part because of
Afghan administrative procedures and fee requests.
After working through the bureaucratic hitches, U.S. exports
across the Pakistani Ground Lines of Communication rose to about
30 percent of all equipment being sent home. But that dipped
recently to about 19 percent as Muslims marked the holy month of
Ramadan, the official said.
About 50 percent of the traffic since April has moved by
multi-modal means, including much non-lethal gear, and 28
percent has moved by air, the official said. Ground routes are
the least costly shipping method, multi-modal is a bit more
expensive and air is the most costly, he said.
"If you had your druthers based on the expense you'd want to
put as much as you can on the Pak GLOC," the official said.
"Ideally in a perfect world if we went up to 60 percent on the
Pak GLOC that would be great."
The Pentagon calculates it will cost between $5 billion and
$7 billion to remove the gear it needs to bring out of
Afghanistan. The cost will vary depending on how much equipment
is shipped by each of the methods.
(Reporting by David Alexander)