By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
WASHINGTON, June 27 Striking Islamist militants
with drones, supporting African forces in stabilizing Somalia
and Mali and deploying dozens of training teams, the U.S.
military has returned to Africa.
Its presence remains mostly low key, barely mentioned in the
context of President Barack Obama's visit this week to Africa.
Nevertheless, with some 4,000-5,000 personnel on the ground
at any given time, the United States now has more troops in
Africa than at any point since its Somalia intervention two
decades ago. That ended in humiliation and withdrawal after the
1993 "Blackhawk Down" debacle in which 18 U.S. soldiers died.
There are two main reasons behind the build up: to counter
al Qaeda and other militant groups, and to win influence in a
continent that could become an increasingly important
destination for American trade and investment as China's
presence grows in Africa.
Obama's eight-day trip is heavily focused not on military
issues but on trade and economic development in visits to
Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania.
In the Horn of Africa, the vast majority of U.S. forces
deployed in Africa are at a major French military base in
Djibouti, a tiny country sandwiched between northern Somalia,
Ethiopia and Eritrea.
While U.S. officials will not comment in detail on what
happens at the base, experts say it has provided a staging post
for occasional special forces deployments and drone and air
attacks against Islamist militant targets in Somalia.
Dramatic as those actions are, smaller U.S. operations and
outreach programs often with only a handful of troops are key to
the strategy of winning influence in a continent where China has
surpassed the United States as the No.1 trade partner and has
huge mining, energy and infrastructure investments.
Such limited missions, U.S. officers say, have gone a long
way to reducing initial African skepticism over Germany-based
AFRICOM, set up in 2008 to bring all U.S. military activity in
Africa under one unified command, rather than dividing
responsibility between commanders in Europe, the Middle East and
Asia.
"We are focusing on building human capital," says Major
General Charles Hooper, head of strategy and plans at AFRICOM.
"The smaller missions can be some of the most effective when it
comes to gaining trust."
In Angola, Namibia, Democratic Republic of Congo and
elsewhere, U.S. engineers have helped train local counterparts
in landmine clearance. In southern Africa, military medics have
helped local armies tackle HIV infection while in Mauritania,
the focus has been on veterinary aid to local ranchers.
U.S. warships combating piracy off both East and West Africa
are increasingly frequent visitors to local ports.
One U.S. aim is to convince African militaries their
interests are best served by remaining democratically
accountable and not interfering in politics.
Some operations, however, have hit just that problem. The
hunt in Central African Republic for Ugandan warlord and head of
the rebel Lord's Resistance Army Joseph Kony has largely been
suspended following a March coup in CAR.
The anti-LRA mission had been the only one in Africa in
which combat troops were deployed, involving just over 100 U.S.
special forces personnel. U.S. forces continue to train Ugandan
and other armies as part of that operation.
KICKED OUT OF MOROCCO, ACTIVE IN SOMALIA
Critics in Africa complain Washington's approach to the
continent has become increasingly militarized and focused on
counterterrorism. Others worry U.S. military clout may
ultimately be used to seize resources.
Administration officials disagree and point to Obama's visit
as evidence of U.S. intentions.
"This trip ultimately disproves the notion that we're
somehow securitizing the relationship with Africa," Deputy
National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes told a conference call last
week. "This trip is expressly devoted to trade and investment,
democratic institution-building, young people and unleashing
economic growth through some of our development priority."
In general, U.S. forces have only been able to operate when
African governments - or sometimes France, which maintains a
network of bases in former colonies - allow them to.
Permission can be quickly withdrawn for political reasons.
In April, Morocco canceled its annual Exercise African Lion
with U.S. forces after a suggestion from Washington that U.N.
monitors in the disputed Western Sahara region should extend
their mandate to include human rights.
The United States still treads carefully in Somalia, the
scene of a serious reverse in 1993 when militia fighters killed
18 Americans on a mission to capture a Somali warlord in support
of a U.N. mission.
U.S. officials say there are often one or two U.S. liaison
officers deployed inside Somalia helping African Union forces
fight Islamist group al Shabaab - which is linked to al Qaeda -
on behalf of Somalia's transitional government.
Most of the U.S. support for the African Union mission
AMISOM remains outside the country, training forces in Kenya,
Uganda and elsewhere.
It is a similar picture on the other side of the continent,
where the U.S. military is also acting primarily in support of
local nations and France.
The aftermath of the 2011 Libya war has seen a flood of
weapons and militants across the Sahel, fueling the rise of al
Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb which briefly captured much of
northern Mali before a French offensive there earlier this year.
The U.S. Air Force provided much of the transport for both
African and French reinforcements in Mali, while U.S. air
tankers from RAF Mildenhall in England have flown long missions
over the Sahara refueling French combat jets.
Some 100 U.S. personnel deployed to Niger to set up a drone
base. Unlike in East Africa, however, the drones will be unarmed
and used only for reconnaissance to track Islamist militants.
U.S. and African officials say Washington has long been
reluctant to share its most sophisticated intelligence with
African partners, in part over worries it might fall into the
wrong hands.
African officers say that if they are to be truly effective
at fighting militants in their own countries and as part of
broader Mali-type missions, they need to know as much as
possible about rebel movements, locations and plans.
"The Americans are our friends - but often they are friends
who are not frank," says former Senegalese army chief Mansour
Seck, also an ex-ambassador to Washington. "They have a tendency
to ask you what you have but will not tell you what they have."
(Additional reporting by Pascal Fletcher in Johannesburg,
Gabriela Matthews in Dakar, Abdoulaye Massalatchi in Niamey,
Richard Lough and Edmund Blair in Nairobi, Abdourahim Artheh in
Djibouti; Editing by Alistair Bell and Eric Walsh)