JOHANNESBURG South African security agencies are capable of ensuring the safety off all people residing in the country, its foreign affairs spokesman said on Saturday after the U.S. embassy warned of attacks against its citizens.

"The state security agency and other security agencies in this country are very much capable of keeping South Africa safe. The security of this country is as good as it always has been," International Relations Clayson Monyela said.

