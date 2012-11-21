WASHINGTON Nov 21 Acting U.S. Commerce
Secretary Rebecca Blank will travel to South Africa and Kenya
next week to launch an initiative to expand business ties, the
Commerce Department said on Wednesday.
"Africa is a region of growing opportunity and promise, and
it has the potential to be the world's next major economic
success story," Blank said in a statement.
"We must do everything possible to ensure we are promoting
trade and investment with Africa," she added.
Both U.S. lawmakers and corporate executives have expressed
concern the United States is not doing enough to respond to
rising competition from China in Africa, which the World Bank
says is home to six of the world's 10 fast-growing economies.
President Barack Obama in June laid out a "U.S. Strategy
Toward Sub-Saharan Africa" partly to address those concerns.
Blank will launch a "Doing Business in Africa" campaign and
meet in South Africa with a U.S. trade mission led by Commerce
Under Secretary for International Trade Francisco Sanchez, the
department said.
In Kenya, she will meet with heads of state and senior trade
officials of the East African Community, a regional
intergovernmental organization that includes Kenya, Tanzania,
Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi.
The United States has been exploring a trade and investment
agreement with the EAC, which U.S. policymakers see as strategic
market with good long-term growth potential.
Blank's trip follows visits to Africa by U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton, White House international economic
affairs adviser Michael Froman and Deputy U.S. Trade
Representative Demetrios Marantis in recent months.