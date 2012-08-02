* Bill extends third-country fabric provision three years
* Secretary of State Clinton on seven-nation African tour
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 The U.S. Congress voted on
Thursday to renew a trade measure supporting hundreds of
thousands of jobs in Africa's clothing sector, just two months
before the measure expires.
Both the Senate and the House of Representatives approved
the legislation on a voice vote, sending it to President Barack
Obama to sign into law.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk, who heard pleas for
action on the bill last month at a clothing factory in Ghana
that makes medical scrubs for Wal-Mart, said Obama was
ready to sign it "as soon as it reaches his desk."
"The African apparel industry, which has been hammered in
the last few months with uncertainty about extension of the
(trade) provisions, can breathe a sigh of relief," said
Representative Charles Rangel, a Democrat.
The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), first passed
by Congress in 2000, allows eligible countries in sub-Saharan
Africa to ship thousands of goods to the United States without
paying import duties.
A provision that expires Sept. 30 waives duties on clothing
from most AGOA countries, even if the yarn or fabric is made in
a "third country" such as China, South Korea or Vietnam.
It provides sewing jobs for hundreds of thousands of African
workers, about 70 to 80 percent of whom are women. The
legislation extends the provision through 2015 and also makes
the new country of South Sudan eligible for AGOA benefits.
"The apparel industry has been a major driver of employment
growth in Africa under AGOA. In Lesotho alone, jobs in the
textile and apparel industry have more than doubled - growing
from 19,000 to 45,000 - because of AGOA," said House Ways and
Means Chairman Dave Camp, a Republican.
The congressional action comes as U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton in is Africa on a seven-nation tour, partly to
promote the United States as an alternative to China's growing
economic and political influence in the region.
Development organizations have watched for months with
frustration as the Obama administration was unable to get
Congress to act on the African trade provision.
"Even now, factories across Africa are shedding jobs left
and right, because U.S. retailers place their orders months in
advance and there is grave concern over Congress' ability to get
its act together and renew the provision," Melvin Foote,
president of Constituency for Africa, wrote in May.
Foote blamed the delay on partisan bickering and jockeying
for position over the legislation, which also renews U.S.
sanctions on Myanmar for three years and adjusts certain textile
provisions of a free trade pact with Central America.
"The man in the river is drowning, and our lawmakers are
checking their blackberries to see if someone else will throw
the line first," Foote said at the time.
In June, African officials attending an annual AGOA forum
repeatedly pressed Kirk, the U.S. trade representative, on when
the United States would renew the provision.
"I'm not proud of where we are," Kirk told the officials
during an event at the Brookings Institution, blaming the delay
on "partisan politics."