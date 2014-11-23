By Courtney Sherwood
| PORTLAND, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. Nov 22 Vietnam War veterans on
Saturday called for more research into the health effects of
U.S. service members' exposure to Agent Orange, in a first of
its kind open meeting at a VA hospital in Portland, Oregon, on
the lingering effects of the chemicals.
The U.S. military during the Vietnam War sprayed millions of
gallons of Agent Orange to destroy foliage and expose enemy
troops. The herbicide, nicknamed for its giant orange storage
drums, was often contaminated with a type of dioxin, a potently
carcinogenic chemical.
About 130 veterans attended the meeting at the U.S.
Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Portland. It
was the first time the VA allowed the nonprofit Vietnam Veterans
of America to hold an Agent Orange town hall at one of its
hospitals, said Mokie Porter, spokeswoman for the group.
Research has suggested U.S. veterans exposed to Agent Orange
are at increased risk of high blood pressure, lymphoma, prostate
cancer and other illnesses.
Agent Orange has also been linked to birth defects in
children of those exposed to it. The VA provides health care to
children of veterans who can link health conditions such as
spina bifida to their Agent Orange exposure.
Advocates with Vietnam Veterans of America believe more
research would show health consequences go further than what the
U.S. government acknowledges. Many veterans are still not aware
of the full effects of exposure, Porter said.
At the town hall meeting, U.S. Air Force veteran Jack
McManus said he knew a master sergeant who tried to demonstrate
the chemical was safe by gargling with it.
"We were told it wasn't harmful," said McManus, who traveled
from North Carolina to speak at the event. "More research is
needed to understand how children and grandchildren might be
affected."
McManus said: "We need to get toxic research bills passed
and through the Congress and signed by a president of the United
States." His remarks drew shouts of "you've got that right" from
veterans in attendance.
Dan Herrigstad, spokesman for the VA in Portland, said he
does not know why other hospitals in the United States have not
hosted similar events. "It's part of the mission of the VA.
That's why our director agreed to it," he said.
The U.S. government in 2012 began working to clean up Agent
Orange in Vietnam.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and David Gregorio)