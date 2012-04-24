(Adds Panetta comments, paragraphs 5-7, 14-18)
* Twelve military, 12 Secret Service implicated in scandal
* Pentagon suspends security clearances for military
By Phil Stewart
BOGOTA, April 23 A 12th U.S. military service
member was linked to a prostitution scandal in Colombia on
Monday and the Pentagon suspended the security clearance of
personnel implicated in the events ahead of President Barack
Obama's visit earlier this month.
Twelve Secret Service employees have also been implicated in
the incident, the worst scandal in decades for the agency
responsible for the safety of the president and other senior
officials. Six of those have since left the Secret Service.
The 12th military service member, attached to the White
House Communications Agency, has been relieved of his duties
pending the outcome of an investigation, according to a U.S.
defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
U.S. Secret Service and military personnel allegedly took as
many as 21 women back to their beachfront hotel in Cartagena on
the night of April 11-12, just before Obama arrived in the
seaside city to attend the Summit of the Americas.
They were discovered when one woman complained about money,
leading to the involvement of the local police.
"We expect our people, wherever they are, whether they are
in Colombia or any other country ... to behave at the highest
standards of conduct," U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told
reporters at Colombia's Tolemaida military base.
"If these investigators find that there have been violations
... those individuals will be held accountable."
Panetta said the Pentagon had suspended security clearance
for the military personnel implicated in the scandal, although
it was unclear how many of the 12 individuals had such
clearance.
"Frankly, my biggest concern is the issue of security and
what could possibly have been jeopardized by virtue of this kind
of behavior," Panetta said.
The incident embarrassed the United States and overshadowed
Obama's participation at the summit.
Hiring prostitutes, no matter the legal status where the act
takes place, is prohibited for U.S. military personnel. Those
convicted under the military justice system can be imprisoned
for up to a year and be discharged dishonorably.
Meanwhile, the conduct of the White House staff and advance
team for Obama's Colombia visit had been reviewed and cleared,
White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.
Independent U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman had said on Sunday
that the White House should launch an internal review of all
White House personnel and advance teams who were in Cartagena.
During his trip to Colombia, Panetta announced that the
United States would facilitate the sale of 10 helicopters to its
South American ally, including five U.S. Army Blackhawks that
have been in service in Afghanistan. The other five are
commercial helicopters.
Panetta said the United States would continue to provide
training, equipment and assistance that Colombia has requested
to defeat the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC,
who he termed a common enemy.
"The United States stands in solidarity with Colombia and
its campaign against the FARC," he said of Colombia's largest
guerrilla group.
A U.S. official called the Blackhawks a "scarce commodity."
Helped by billions of dollars in U.S. aid in the last
decade, Colombia's armed forces have used better intelligence
and mobility to batter guerrilla armies, pushing their fighters
into ever more remote hideouts.
The FARC has adjusted its tactics, however, by returning to
its guerrilla roots and using smaller units - in contrast to the
1990s when it seized large swathes of territory.
