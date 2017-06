U.S. President Barack Obama is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents after he arrives at Raleigh-Durham International airport in North Carolina, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina President Barack Obama on Tuesday described a U.S. Secret Service scandal involving prostitutes in Colombia as the misconduct of a "couple of knuckleheads" and said the vast majority of agents perform their work admirably.

"These guys are incredible. They protect me, they protect Michelle, they protect our girls, they protect our officials all around the world," Obama said during a taping of an appearance on NBC's "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" show while visiting North Carolina.

"A couple of knuckleheads shouldn't detract from, you know, what they do," Obama said.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason, writing by Matt Spetalnick)