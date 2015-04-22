By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, April 22 Farmers in the central U.S.
grain and livestock states continued to take out new operating
loans in the first quarter of 2015 as low grain prices failed to
cover high costs for seed, rents and crop chemicals ahead of
spring field work, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said
on Wednesday.
"Loan volumes for almost all farming purposes rose at
commercial banks as many producers contended with tighter profit
margins," the bank said in its quarterly review of agricultural
lending in the Corn Belt and Plains states which dominate U.S.
grain, oilseed, cattle and hog production.
"Persistently low crop prices and elevated input costs
continued to increase farmers' short-term financing needs. High
prices for feeder cattle further boosted loan volumes in the
livestock sector," the Fed said.
Corn prices set record highs in 2012 amid the biofuels boom
and drought in the United States. But prices are now down by
about half after two consecutive bumper American harvests. At
the same time, crop production has recovered overseas, hurting
wheat exports in particular.
The Fed survey, conducted the first week of February, showed
non-real estate farm loans were $8.1 billion higher than the
same time a year earlier. The outlook for another year of
near-record harvests should keep cash flows tight in coming
months, it said.
The livestock sector continued to see cyclical growth given
depressed feed prices. Loans for feeder livestock led by calves
rose more than 20 percent as producers rebuilt herds, the Fed
said. The U.S. cattle herd grew by 2.1 percent in 2014.
Meanwhile, a 40 percent drop in hog prices since June 2014 also
spurred more loans to farmers.
Overall, however, credit conditions in the grain and
livestock belt remain in fairly good shape with most balance
sheets in good shape. Loan delinquency rates stayed low. Farmers
were also locking in fixed rate loans at interest rates still
near historic lows, the Fed said.
Depressed farm incomes have begun to pressure farmland
values, except for high grade crop and pasture or land with oil
or gas resources. But the Fed said a majority of bankers
surveyed in the Plains and Corn Belt expected land values to
stay steady or decline in 2015.
"Farm income has yet to fall below long-term historical
averages," the Fed said. "If the declining trend on farm income
persists, however, agricultural credit conditions could weaken
more noticeably in the future."
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins Editing by W Simon)