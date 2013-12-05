WASHINGTON Dec 5 Lawmakers should pass a
one-month extension of the U.S. farm bill, which otherwise is
set to expire at the end of the year, House Speaker John Boehner
said on Thursday.
"I have not seen any real progress on the farm bill. So if
we have got to pass a one-month extension of the farm bill, I
think we will be prepared to do that," Boehner, an Ohio
Republican, said at his weekly news conference.
The four major agricultural negotiators in Congress met on
Wednesday and reported "great progress" toward finalizing a $500
million, five-year bill. But Republicans and Democrats are still
wide apart on the issue of how much to cut out of food stamp
benefits for low-income Americans.
(Reporting by Tom Ferraro; Writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by
Maureen Bavdek)