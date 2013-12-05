By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON Dec 5 House Speaker John Boehner, in
his gloomiest assessment yet, lamented the lack of "real
progress" toward a compromise $500 billion farm bill and said on
Thursday the House would try to head off a potential doubling of
milk prices in January.
Congress is more than a year behind schedule in overhauling
U.S. farm law, hobbled by a disagreement over cuts in food
stamps for the poor. House Republicans have proposed tighter
rules that would disqualify 8 percent of recipients - too steep
a cut for Democrats to accept.
Some level of food stamp cuts seem certain, however. Senate
negotiators have offered $4.5 billion in savings, by closing a
loophole on utility costs, and say they are open to additional
savings if they do not push vulnerable families out of the
program.
"I have not seen any real progress on the farm bill,"
Boehner said on Capitol Hill. "So if we have to pass a one-month
extension of the (current) farm bill, I think we will be
prepared to do that."
Farm-state lawmakers were optimistic about wrapping up the
bill in short order, but not before the new year. A senior
member of the House Agriculture Committee, Mike Conaway of
Texas, said Republicans were "flexible" in negotiations with the
Senate while insisting on stricter food stamp rules.
Without a new law in place by Jan. 1, the farm program would
revert to an underlying 1949 law with sky-high subsidy rates
that would double the price of milk in grocery stores. The House
plans to adjourn for the year on Dec. 13.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, creating an escape valve,
said earlier this week he would not invoke the 1949 law unless
Congress gave up on a new bill entirely.
The House might vote next week to extend the now-expired
2008 farm law into January, "just enough for us to get our work
done," said a House staff worker.
Farm subsidies, usually the flash point for farm bill
arguments, have been overshadowed this time by the fight over
food stamps. A near-record 47.7 million people, or roughly one
in seven Americans, received federal help to buy groceries at
latest count.
Benefits fell by $10 a person on Nov. 1 with the expiration
of a part of the 2009 economic stimulus package. Senate
Agriculture chairwoman Debbie Stabenow has cited those
reductions when resisting further cuts.
"I will agree with the fact we do not have the stomach for
any more cuts," said Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, speaking for House
Democrats.
Conaway told the Farm Journal Forum, a farm policy meeting,
that the final version of the farm bill will need work
requirements for food stamp recipients: "something that says to
continue to get food stamps you have to get back into the game"
by working or looking for a job.
Similar provisions already exist for able-bodied adults
without dependents, who are limited to three months of benefits
in a three-year period. Conservatives would toughen them by
forbidding waivers during periods of high unemployment.
"I am way unsympathetic," Conaway said, to arguments that
jobs are not available. He suggested people should move, as his
father once did, to find work in the oilfields. "There are 'now
hiring' signs all over" the Oil Patch, he said.
Conaway is one of the 41 House and Senate conferees named to
write the final version of the farm bill. At the moment,
however, the bill is being drafted in private by the "big four"
leaders of the Senate and House Agriculture committees.
They reported "great progress" on Wednesday after meeting
for an hour, at which time they requested that cost estimates be
drawn up for some crop subsidy provisions. A farm lobbyist said
there were no signs of major disputes in that area.