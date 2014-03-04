By Ros Krasny
| WASHINGTON, March 4
WASHINGTON, March 4 A cut in funding for the
U.S. meat and poultry inspections contained in the Obama
administration's 2015 budget proposal does not mean less
attention to food safety, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack
said on Tuesday.
"The bottom line is - we are not compromising safety here,"
Vilsack said on a conference call with reporters following the
release of the White House's budget proposals.
The proposed budget of USDA's Food Safety and Inspection
Service (FSIS), whose primary role is to ensure the safety of
meat, poultry and egg products produced in the United States,
was trimmed by some $9.3 million for fiscal 2015 from the
enacted level of 2014, to just over $1 billion.
Vilsack said the cut was made possible by a proposal to
implement new methods of poultry inspection, "which have not
really changed much in the past 60 years."
The budget document also noted a proposal for a new user fee
to be charged to plants that have sample failures or require
additional inspections due to non-compliance with regulations.
Recent data suggests an 11 percent decrease in the amount of
food-borne illnesses attributable to products that FSIS is
responsible for, Vilsack said, without specifying the period
over which that declined had occurred.
"I'm confident that what we are proposing will actually
reduce illness," he said.
Vilsack said a separate budget proposal to trim the
assistance given to farmers to pay for crop insurance premiums,
and limit reimbursements to the private companies that
administer the programs, was a matter of fairness.
The crop insurance program, which costs the government an
average of $9 billion a year to run, needs to be "as fair to
taxpayers as it is to producers and insurers," Vilsack said.
The White House estimates its proposal would yield $14
billion in savings over a decade by setting payments at "more
reasonable levels."
Other elements of the USDA budget included increased grants
for broadband Internet access for rural communities, and a $50
million research program to strengthen habitats of bees, whose
population has been in decline.
"Agricultural productivity is directly dependent on
pollinators, especially bees, for producing more than one-third
of food products," the budget proposal said.
The USDA's proposed discretionary spending in fiscal 2015
would be $23.7 billion, down $938 million from the enacted 2014
level.
Trimmed or eliminated for 2015 were an international
forestry program, public broadcasting grants, certain rural
housing grants and water/wastewater grants and loans.
"When you have to fit things into a finite amount of
funding, you have to make choices," Vilsack said. "These are
tight budget times."
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)