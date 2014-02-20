(Adds Vilsack, analyst comments, details about farmer
demographics)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON Feb 20 The proportion of U.S. farms
with annual sales and government payments of $1 million or more
doubled in the five years through 2012, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said on Thursday, even as the total number of farms
fell.
The figures were part of the USDA's "Census of Agriculture,"
which surveys all U.S. farms and ranches and the people who
operate them every five years. Results of the Census form the
backbone of U.S. agricultural policy.
The Census also showed average farm size rose to 434 acres
from 418 acres five years earlier.
Overall, the number of farms in the United States fell 4.3
percent, to about 2.1 million, continuing a decades-long
decline. Most of the decline came in medium-sized farms, the
USDA said. The number of large and very small farms did not
change significantly.
"I am concerned about the middle. It appears as if you are a
very large operator, you are going to be okay," U.S. Agriculture
Secretary Tom Vilsack said at the agency's annual Agricultural
Outlook meeting.
Overall, agricultural sales per farm averaged $187,000 in
2012, up more than $52,000 or about 39 percent over 2007.
That added up to "a strong rural America that has
remained stable during difficult economic times," Vilsack said.
During the period covered by the Census, the overall U.S.
economy suffered its worst downturn since the 1930s.
U.S. farms sold nearly $395 billion in agricultural products
in 2012, up 33 percent from five years earlier. In that year,
when many major producing areas experienced a severe drought,
the market values of crops and livestock were at record highs.
AGING OUT
Vilsack and others sounded the alarm about the aging farm
population, the smaller number of farmers who are just starting
out, and what might lie ahead.
Almost 258,000 principal operators of farms were 75 or
older, according to the Census, up about 6 percent from the
previous survey.
"As folks age out of farming, it leaves fewer and fewer
people potentially in these rural communities. We have to
rebuild the middle," Vilsack said.
The number of farmers in each of USDA's older age groups
(those 55 and older) increased and the average age of farmers
rose to 58.3 years from 57.1.
"We have an aging farm population and they are carrying a
debt load that is small, historically. But we have also reached
that point where this aging population is starting to push over
to the younger farmer and it looks like his debt load is going
to be sizable," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in
West Des Moines, Iowa.
Roose said young farmers will have to cope with interest
rates that are likely to rise, farmland values forecast by USDA
to slip and flat or lower grain prices for the next few years.
The vast majority of principal farm operators in the United
States remained white (92 percent) and male (86 percent) in the
latest Census. The number of minority-operated farmers rose,
though, with the number of Hispanic principal operators rising
21 percent.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Julie
Ingwersen in Washington; Editing by Jan Paschal and Meredith
Mazzilli)