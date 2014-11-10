Nov 10 DuPont Pioneer, one of the world's
largest seed companies, is refusing to give up on efforts to
cultivate genetically modified crops in Chinese fields in the
face of regulatory hurdles, even as rivals pull back.
The Iowa-based agricultural seed and chemical unit of DuPont
this autumn harvested its first test crops of GMO corn in
China in six years after lengthy efforts to win government
approval for the new field trials.
The company is pressing ahead while Monsanto Co is
retreating from efforts to grow GMO crops in China amid mounting
frustrations within the U.S. seed industry about Beijing's slow
regulatory processes.
Industry leaders say they are focusing on winning Chinese
clearance for imports of new genetically engineered crops rather
than for cultivation approval.
China is already a large producer of genetically engineered
cotton, but has not approved commercial cultivation for any type
of biotech corn. Approval to sell GMO corn seed to Chinese
farmers would mark a big victory for a U.S. seed maker because
China is the world's fastest-growing corn market.
But Chinese consumers have become increasingly concerned
over GMOs in the past two years, and Beijing has all but stopped
issuing approvals for imports of new GMO crops.
Another hurdle is China's desire to promote its
own domestic biotech innovations, industry members said.
Pioneer is in the first steps of the application process for
commercial cultivation of GMO corn, which could take at least
six years, Firoz Amijee, who leads the company's efforts to win
regulatory approval for new biotech crop products, told Reuters.
Researchers this year have worked with Chinese government
scientists to plant, harvest and analyze Pioneer corn
genetically altered to control insects and tolerate herbicides.
"We're not sure what we'll get to do next year or the year
after," said William Niebur, general manager of Pioneer's China
operations.
Pioneer, which has established three joint ventures in China
since 2002, was last allowed to conduct similar field trials on
GMO corn there in 2008.
Matthew O'Mara, director of international affairs for the
Biotechnology Industry Organization, whose members include major
seed companies, said cultivation approval for GMO corn was
unlikely anytime soon.
China's "intention is to have their biotech innovation be
home grown and specifically not from multinationals," he said.
Monsanto, which also has a joint venture in China, has
backed away from pursuing cultivation approval there after
conducting small field trials from 2009 to 2012.
The company's "focus right now is on supporting farmers in
the country through our conventional seed businesses, not on
biotech cultivation efforts," said Juan Ferreira, vice president
of international business.
Monsanto's biotech traits could benefit Chinese farmers
"when the opportunity is available in the future," he added.
Seed makers have seen the risks of doing business in China.
Syngenta AG is facing lawsuits from grain handlers
after China rejected imports of U.S. crops containing a GMO
Syngenta corn trait approved in the United States but not by
China.
